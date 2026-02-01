ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Comes Out With Semiconductor Policy To Give Industrial Push To Its Economy

Patna: The Bihar government has come out with a Semiconductor Policy 2026 in a bid to promote industrialisation in the state. This policy envisages giving land to industrialists at a token amount of Rs 1 on certain conditions. A waiver on stamp duty and registration fees has also been incorporated in the policy that was recently approved by the state cabinet. There is also a provision for subsidies.

According to the government, one acre of land will be provided at a token amount of Rs 1 for every Rs 100 crore of the project cost. This is expected to facilitate entrepreneurs setting up semiconductor plants in the state. They will also receive concessions in land conversion fees for unit registration.

Semiconductors are a cutting-edge technology that support healthcare, transportation, communications, defence and space programmes. It is claimed that India's chip market is growing rapidly. In this scenario, the Bihar government wants to develop the state as a technology hub.

Officials say that the policy aims to increase the semiconductor sector's share in Bihar's economy to 5% within the next five years. They say that the government's commitment can be gauged by the fact that in addition to the Centre's subsidy, the Bihar government will provide an additional 20% subsidy to companies investing in the state.

A Bihar Semiconductor Mission has been formed to manage and monitor the project. The Mission will be overseen by a high-level committee under the Chief Secretary.

To begin with, the Bihar government plans to establish three major semiconductor units with an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore. These will include fabs (chip manufacturing units) along with assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) units. The government expects this policy to attract an investment of approximately Rs 25,000 crore to Bihar. Furthermore, it is expected to create over 200,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

This policy finds mention in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Saat Nischay' Part 3. Bihar's Industry Minister, Dilip Jaiswal, told ETV Bharat that with the world moving towards the latest technology, India will have to rely heavily on semiconductors and chips, and Bihar needs to join the others.

"The Bihar cabinet decided to establish a semiconductor chip industry. Our policy is coming out very well. The Chief Minister has provided detailed information on this, and Bihar will become a semiconductor industrial hub in the future," he said.