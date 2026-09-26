Bihar CMO Employee Booked Over Social Media Post Featuring Jamui Minor Victim's Family
Police have launched an investigation after a social media post from the CMO involving the Jamui victim's family raised questions about privacy and legal safeguards.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Patna: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Sagar Prasad, a stenographer in the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), for allegedly posting a photograph of the Jamui molestation victim’s family on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s official social media handle on X, purportedly revealing the identity of the minor victim.
Police have launched an investigation after registering a case at the Secretariat police station in Patna.
The matter relates to the September 19 incident in Jamui involving a minor girl and her male companion, who were allegedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour.
After a video of the incident circulated on social media, Jamui Police initiated legal action. Police have also been acting against social media content that could reveal the minor's identity.
The controversy intensified after the photograph of Samrat Choudhary meeting the minor victim and her family was posted on his social media handle. Although the victim's face was reportedly blurred, the Opposition alleged that the photograph and accompanying information could still lead to her identification. The post was later removed.
According to police, they received information that a photograph of the victim's family had been uploaded on X. Following this, the case was registered against CMO stenographer Sagar Prasad.
The FIR mentions Section 23 of the POCSO Act, Section 73 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The allegations will be established only after the investigation is completed.
Misa Bharti's Application Included In Probe
RJD MP Misa Bharti had remained outside the Secretariat police station for several hours seeking registration of an FIR. Police said her application has now been incorporated into the investigation.
Bharti sought a fair investigation and urged authorities not to declare anyone guilty without an inquiry. Police said they are investigating the matter based on available facts and evidence, in accordance with the law.
Earlier, Bharti had alleged that she was prevented from filing an FIR against the main X handle. She questioned why action could not be taken against Samrat Choudhary's account if cases had been registered against 250-300 other accounts.
"I said what I had to say. Regarding the X handle I came for, I was told I did not have the authority to file an FIR. We placed three points before the police. If the police cannot register an FIR against Samrat Choudhary's X account, then they should also withdraw the cases against those 250-300 accounts. The Chief Minister should call the media and say that their stenographer operated the account and that he had no knowledge of it," Misa Bharti, RJD MP, said.
Tejashwi Demanded Action
Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had accused Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of violating the POCSO law and demanded police action over the alleged disclosure of the minor's identity.
Tejashwi said that if other people were facing action under the POCSO Act for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor victim, the law should be applied equally in the Chief Minister's case. He also said he would approach the court if the police failed to take action against the Chief Minister.
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