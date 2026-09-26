ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CMO Employee Booked Over Social Media Post Featuring Jamui Minor Victim's Family

Patna: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Sagar Prasad, a stenographer in the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), for allegedly posting a photograph of the Jamui molestation victim’s family on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s official social media handle on X, purportedly revealing the identity of the minor victim.

Police have launched an investigation after registering a case at the Secretariat police station in Patna.

The matter relates to the September 19 incident in Jamui involving a minor girl and her male companion, who were allegedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour.

After a video of the incident circulated on social media, Jamui Police initiated legal action. Police have also been acting against social media content that could reveal the minor's identity.

The controversy intensified after the photograph of Samrat Choudhary meeting the minor victim and her family was posted on his social media handle. Although the victim's face was reportedly blurred, the Opposition alleged that the photograph and accompanying information could still lead to her identification. The post was later removed.

According to police, they received information that a photograph of the victim's family had been uploaded on X. Following this, the case was registered against CMO stenographer Sagar Prasad.

The FIR mentions Section 23 of the POCSO Act, Section 73 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The allegations will be established only after the investigation is completed.

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