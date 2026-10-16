Bihar CM To Raise State's Concerns Over Farakka Barrage At 19th GFCC Meeting In Delhi
The Chief Minister is expected to highlight how the barrage has caused heavy siltation in the river, disrupted its flow, and aggravated floods in Bihar.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will present the state's concerns over the Farakka barrage and its pernicious effect on the state at the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) in Delhi on October 27.
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil will chair the meeting, while one of Bihar's deputy chief ministers, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also the state water resources minister, will also be present on the occasion.
Samrat is expected to highlight how the barrage has caused heavy siltation in the river, disrupted its flow, aggravated floods in the state, yet led to a distinct scarcity of water during the lean months.
“Our chief minister will lead a team to the GFCC meeting and raise the issues our state faces due to the Farakka barrage. It has disrupted the incessant flow of the Ganga in Bihar,” deputy chief minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav told ETV Bharat.
“The Ganga previously flowed through Bihar and West Bengal to the Bay of Bengal, but the Farakka barrage was constructed on it to provide water to Bangladesh. It has led to heavy siltation and the river’s depth in Bihar has decreased sharply over the years,” Bijendra added.
Sources in the water resources department said the meeting agenda includes discussions on a risk-based national master plan for flood control, river water management, a national dashboard for flood monitoring, use of artificial intelligence in preparing detailed project reports, flood control measures, formulating standard operating procedures and guidelines for flood management, as well as guidelines for waterways, rail and road infrastructure.
The meeting assumes significance as the 30-year Ganga Water Treaty signed between India and Bangladesh on December 12, 1996, is coming up for renewal with ‘mutual consent’ on December 12. It created a 10-day sharing mechanism for the river’s water at Farakka during the lean season from January 1 to May 31.
The treaty was an attempt to balance the need to sustain the Hooghly River-Kolkata port system and the neighbouring country’s concerns over irrigation, navigation, and other allied matters. Bihar has been demanding that its needs be reconsidered in negotiations to extend the Ganga Water Treaty. It has also been seeking either a concrete plan to desilt the river or the demolition of the barrage.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally, former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), which is a part of the Bihar government, is against the renewal of the treaty in its present form and is pressing for keeping the state’s needs in mind till the year 2050.
Its leaders have claimed that under the treaty, Bangladesh receives 1,500 cumecs of water during the lean season, while Bihar gets only 400 cumecs.
The JDU has also launched ‘Nitish Samvad’ – a public awareness campaign on the Ganga, the state’s needs, and the harmful impact of the Farakka barrage. It has been focusing on 12 districts along the Ganga, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, and Katihar.
Nitish’s party has also scheduled a seminar on ‘Ganga Water Treaty: Bihar’s Water Security’ in Patna on October 30. River and water experts from various parts of the country are expected to present their views on the occasion. It will be followed by a similar event in Delhi.
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