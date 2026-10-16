ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM To Raise State's Concerns Over Farakka Barrage At 19th GFCC Meeting In Delhi

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will present the state's concerns over the Farakka barrage and its pernicious effect on the state at the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) in Delhi on October 27.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil will chair the meeting, while one of Bihar's deputy chief ministers, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also the state water resources minister, will also be present on the occasion.

Samrat is expected to highlight how the barrage has caused heavy siltation in the river, disrupted its flow, aggravated floods in the state, yet led to a distinct scarcity of water during the lean months.

“Our chief minister will lead a team to the GFCC meeting and raise the issues our state faces due to the Farakka barrage. It has disrupted the incessant flow of the Ganga in Bihar,” deputy chief minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“The Ganga previously flowed through Bihar and West Bengal to the Bay of Bengal, but the Farakka barrage was constructed on it to provide water to Bangladesh. It has led to heavy siltation and the river’s depth in Bihar has decreased sharply over the years,” Bijendra added.

Sources in the water resources department said the meeting agenda includes discussions on a risk-based national master plan for flood control, river water management, a national dashboard for flood monitoring, use of artificial intelligence in preparing detailed project reports, flood control measures, formulating standard operating procedures and guidelines for flood management, as well as guidelines for waterways, rail and road infrastructure.

The meeting assumes significance as the 30-year Ganga Water Treaty signed between India and Bangladesh on December 12, 1996, is coming up for renewal with ‘mutual consent’ on December 12. It created a 10-day sharing mechanism for the river’s water at Farakka during the lean season from January 1 to May 31.