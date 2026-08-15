Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Unveils Schemes For Students And Youth After Gen Z Protests
Impact of Gen Z agitation observed as CM reels off several initiatives for students and youth; Talks about faith of students as a foremost concern.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Patna: The influence of the recent massive Gen Z agitation against irregularities in examinations was clearly visible as Samrat Choudhary hoisted the national flag for the first time as the Bihar chief minister at the historic Gandhi Maidan here in the state capital and delivered his Independence Day address, which stressed the government’s focus on students and youths.
Among the major initiatives the chief minister announced for students included the constitution of a state-level committee for examination reforms, the launch of the 'Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal' – a website to address student issues – from August 17, and the formation of directorates for student welfare in all concerned departments.
"The faith of students in examinations is our foremost concern. A state-level examination reform committee will be established to make examinations smooth, transparent, impartial and modern," Samrat announced.
Our government is giving priority to the redressal of grievances of students, said the CM. "We are going to start the Vidyarthi Sahyog Portan from August 17, which will extend our successful ‘sahyog’ (assistance) portal to the students, receive their complaints and resolve them within 30 days," he added.
The chief minister also mentioned the government’s plans to constitute directorates for student welfare in all concerned departments to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of student-related work.
"The Bihar government is determined to provide quality education, an improved examination system and a bright future to the students," he added.
Asserting that providing employment to the youths was the topmost priority of the state government, Samrat stressed on the target to provide 1 crore government jobs and employment to the youths by the year 2030.
"We have decided that the Bihar Youth Policy will be framed for all-round development of youths, and a ‘state youth commission’ will be established to monitor it. New employment opportunities will be created by connecting the state’s spiritual legacy – Nalanda, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Rajgir, and Vaishali with entrepreneurship, cultural tourism startups, and heritage guides," Samrat said.
Pointing out that the ancient Nalanda University has been revived and re-established in a modern form due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, Samrat asserted that it was now the turn of the ancient Vikramshila University.
"We are taking necessary steps to revive the former glory of the Vikramshila University. We have provided 220 acres of land at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district to establish the Vikramshila Central University," Samrat said.
The chief minister added that the government has also proposed to establish separate universities for special subjects. Arrangements were being made for free coaching for NEET UG, IIT-JEE, and entrance examinations to other institutions of higher education at 551 Saraswati Vidya Niketan schools across the state.
Speaking further in his Independence Day address, Samrat asserted that the state government was determined to establish 25 new sugar mills for the prosperity of sugarcane farmers.
"Sugarcane is a prominent cash crop of the state. We have already started 10 sugar mills, and will establish five more in the next six months," he added.
Talking about the growth in the energy sector, the chief minister added that the state is now fulfilling a demand of 9,475 MW of electricity, which used to be just around 350 MW 21 years ago.
Free rooftop solar power generation units were being installed in 4.83 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, with a target to do so at 25 lakh houses by 2027. The state is currently providing 125 units of free electricity to its domestic consumers, and has provided 1.66 lakh free connections to farmers for irrigation.
Electricity is being provided from 6am to 6pm daily to farmers for irrigation. The state now has 44 lakh hectares of irrigated land.
The chief minister also highlighted that the state has currently four operational civilian airports, while work is going on to establish more than six airports. Efforts are also being made to create airstrips in all districts without airports.
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