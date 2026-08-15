ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Unveils Schemes For Students And Youth After Gen Z Protests

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the Independence Day celebrations at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The influence of the recent massive Gen Z agitation against irregularities in examinations was clearly visible as Samrat Choudhary hoisted the national flag for the first time as the Bihar chief minister at the historic Gandhi Maidan here in the state capital and delivered his Independence Day address, which stressed the government’s focus on students and youths.

Among the major initiatives the chief minister announced for students included the constitution of a state-level committee for examination reforms, the launch of the 'Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal' – a website to address student issues – from August 17, and the formation of directorates for student welfare in all concerned departments.

The tableaux at the Independence Day celebrations at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna (ETV Bharat)

"The faith of students in examinations is our foremost concern. A state-level examination reform committee will be established to make examinations smooth, transparent, impartial and modern," Samrat announced.

Our government is giving priority to the redressal of grievances of students, said the CM. "We are going to start the Vidyarthi Sahyog Portan from August 17, which will extend our successful ‘sahyog’ (assistance) portal to the students, receive their complaints and resolve them within 30 days," he added.

The tableaux at the Independence Day celebrations at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna (ETV Bharat)

The chief minister also mentioned the government’s plans to constitute directorates for student welfare in all concerned departments to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of student-related work.

"The Bihar government is determined to provide quality education, an improved examination system and a bright future to the students," he added.

Asserting that providing employment to the youths was the topmost priority of the state government, Samrat stressed on the target to provide 1 crore government jobs and employment to the youths by the year 2030.