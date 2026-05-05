ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM's House Expanded Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar cabinet expansion scheduled on May 7, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s official 1, Aney Marg residence has been expanded.

The 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow, which was allotted to Samrat as the deputy chief minister in the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has now been assimilated into the chief minister’s official residence, albeit temporarily.

Building construction department (BCD) joint secretary – cum – estate officer Sheo Ranjan issued a letter dated April 30 in this regard. It read: “Cancelling the previous order, residence number 5, Deshratna Marg is marked as an extended part of 1, Aney Marg (chief minister’s residence).”

Incidentally, Nitish resigned as Bihar chief minister on April 14 after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. He vacated the 1, Aney Marg residence on Saturday (May 2) and shifted to the 7, Circular Road residence that was allotted to him around 12 years ago. On the other hand, Samrat has retained the 5, Deshratna Marg despite succeeding Nitish. He also uses his personal residence in Patna at night.

"Nitish ji has vacated the 1, Aney Marg residence and Samrat ji is yet to move in. It will take three to four months to renovate and refurbish it for the new chief minister, as per his taste and requirements. The household gadgets are also to be replaced," Sheo said.

"Meanwhile, the new chief minister will have to discharge his duties. He would also need various facilities to function, as well as a cell for his six or seven secretaries and other officials. We will use the 5, Deshratna Marg to provide these facilities to him and serve as his residence temporarily," Sheo added.