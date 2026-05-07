Samrat Choudhary Allocates Portfolios; Nitish's Son Gets Health Ministry
He kept the general administration, home, cabinet secretariat, vigilance, election, and civil aviation departments with himself, just like Nitish did before the 2025 Bihar elections.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 11:16 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary treaded into the footsteps of his predecessor Nitish Kumar and stamped his authority over the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government while allocating the portfolios to his cabinet colleagues on Thursday.
He kept the general administration, home, cabinet secretariat, vigilance, election, and civil aviation departments with himself, just like Nitish did before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
These portfolios are considered ‘powerful’ as they place the police, state intelligence, government officials, all-India services officers, and poll-related preparations in the chief minister’s hands. However, with Bihar sliding on the law-and-order front, Samrat will face the challenge of curbing crime and criminals.
Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar has been given the health department. Given the poor shape of government health facilities, he will get ample opportunity to work for the people. The government is trying to modernise and expand big hospitals in the state, including the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), which is slated to become the country’s biggest hospital after its revamp is complete.
The allocation of the important department to Nishant indicates that he has not been ignored despite his inexperience in politics and governance. It also signals that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is willing to take along JDU, despite Nitish’s purported ill-health and distancing from state politics.
Of the two deputy chief ministers, both of whom are from the JDU, Vijay Kumar Choudhary has been handed the water resources and parliamentary affairs departments, while Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been allocated the finance and commercial taxes portfolios. Both of them have prior experience in handling these important departments.
Another JDU leader Shrawon Kumar, considered very close to Nitish, has been given the rural development and information and public relations departments.
Former deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was in the race for the chief minister’s post prior to the selection of Samrat, has been handed the agriculture portfolio. Bihar is primarily an agrarian state with around 80 percent of its over 13 crore population depending on agriculture and allied activities. It is a vast department that needs work on several fronts.
Former Congress chief minister Jagannath Mishra’s son and BJP leader Nitish Mishra has been given the urban development and housing, and information technology departments.
Meanwhile, another of Nitish’s close aides, Ashok Choudhary, who once handled heavyweight departments like education and building construction, has been sidelined and left with the food and consumer protection department. Former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who was the agriculture minister in the previous Nitish-led government, has been given the cooperative department, ranked comparatively as a lesser one in political circles.
Commonwealth gold medalist in shooting, Shreyasi Singh, has retained the sports department and has also been allocated the industries department, counted among the most important ones that could attract enterprises and investments.
Among the smaller allies, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) minister Sanjay Kumar Singh has retained the public health and engineering department, while Sanjay Kumar has the sugarcane industries department.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national president and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman has been appointed to the minor water resources department, while Rashriya Lok Morcha leader and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash is the new panchayati raj minister.