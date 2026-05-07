ETV Bharat / state

Samrat Choudhary Allocates Portfolios; Nitish's Son Gets Health Ministry

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary treaded into the footsteps of his predecessor Nitish Kumar and stamped his authority over the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government while allocating the portfolios to his cabinet colleagues on Thursday.

He kept the general administration, home, cabinet secretariat, vigilance, election, and civil aviation departments with himself, just like Nitish did before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

These portfolios are considered ‘powerful’ as they place the police, state intelligence, government officials, all-India services officers, and poll-related preparations in the chief minister’s hands. However, with Bihar sliding on the law-and-order front, Samrat will face the challenge of curbing crime and criminals.

Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar has been given the health department. Given the poor shape of government health facilities, he will get ample opportunity to work for the people. The government is trying to modernise and expand big hospitals in the state, including the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), which is slated to become the country’s biggest hospital after its revamp is complete.

The allocation of the important department to Nishant indicates that he has not been ignored despite his inexperience in politics and governance. It also signals that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is willing to take along JDU, despite Nitish’s purported ill-health and distancing from state politics.

Of the two deputy chief ministers, both of whom are from the JDU, Vijay Kumar Choudhary has been handed the water resources and parliamentary affairs departments, while Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been allocated the finance and commercial taxes portfolios. Both of them have prior experience in handling these important departments.

Another JDU leader Shrawon Kumar, considered very close to Nitish, has been given the rural development and information and public relations departments.