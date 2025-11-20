ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar To Be Sworn-In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term Today; PM Modi to attend

Nitish Kumar reacts as he is being chosen leader of the NDA during a meeting with the newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners, in Patna, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time today (November 20, 2025), days after the NDA secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony will be carried out at the historic Gandhi Maidan here, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event, a senior BJP leader said.

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Patna on Wednesday night, ahead of the ceremony with state BJP president Dilp Jaiswal, along with senior party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, receiving them at the city airport. The duo are expected to meet senior JD(U) and BJP leaders ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, PTI reported quoting party sources.

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar being garlanded by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and others during a meeting of Bihar's newly elected MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Patna, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (PTI)

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He was accompanied by Union minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

State BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government was formed. Kumar was elected leader of the NDA legislature party following meetings of newly elected MLAs, where senior leader Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the BJP legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was appointed as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Bihar by the BJP, was present at the meeting.

Besides, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who were made co-observers for the election process of the legislature party leader, were also present.