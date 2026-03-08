Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Kumar Joins JD(U)
Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday, marking a generational shift in party leadership.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday, marking a generational shift in party leadership. Nishant met party MLAs and MLCs at the residence of JD(U)’s working national president, Sanjay Jha, here on Friday and discussed his future strategies at length.
Senior JD(U) leader Sharvan Kumar was the only Bihar minister present in the meeting. Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, joined the JD(U) at its headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including Jha.
On the rare occasions that he is seen in public, Nishant has endeared himself to the people by his humility. Also, while interacting with the media, he has given glimpses of the close track he keeps of the good work done by his father.
Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government. CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday. JD(U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, claimed that Nishant will be elected to the state legislative council next month.