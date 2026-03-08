ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Kumar Joins JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers cake to his son Nishant Kumar on the occasion of his 49th birthday, in Patna on 20, 2024. ( ANI )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday, marking a generational shift in party leadership. Nishant met party MLAs and MLCs at the residence of JD(U)’s working national president, Sanjay Jha, here on Friday and discussed his future strategies at length. Senior JD(U) leader Sharvan Kumar was the only Bihar minister present in the meeting. Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, joined the JD(U) at its headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including Jha.