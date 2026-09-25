ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Faces Criticism From RJD For 'Revealing Identity' Of Molested Girl In Jamui

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday drew flak from the opposition RJD for allegedly revealing the identity of a girl who was molested a few days ago in Jamui district.

The minor, along with her family, came here to meet Choudhary and was assured of "speedy justice" and "strongest possible punishments to all culprits within a month through speedy trial", officials said. Choudhary shared on his X handle a photograph of himself with the victim and her family members. The social media post was, however, quickly taken down.

RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav saved a screenshot to target the BJP leader. Sharing the screenshot on his X handle, Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, hit out at the CM, calling him “foolish and inept”. He accused Choudhary of “violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act”.