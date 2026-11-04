ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Briefs Nitish Kumar On Silt MoU And Trains For Migrant Workers

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met Janata Dal (United) or JDU president Nitish Kumar on Wednesday to apprise him of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to extract 4 lakh cubic metres of silt from Bihar rivers, and the state government’s request to the railways to run 15,000 trains to help migrant workers return home for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Former chief minister Nitish – who ruled the state from 2005 to April 2026, with a brief interregnum of nine months in 2013-14 when Jitan Ram Manjhi was given the charge – is at present a member of the Rajya Sabha and is staying away from daily political activities due to ill health and geriatric problems.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary meeting JDU president and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar at his residence on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Samrat had gone to his (Nitish’s) 7, Circular Road residence to meet him and seek further guidance on Bihar’s development and good governance. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary accompanied him.

“The MoU on silt is a historic initiative by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to fulfill the demand of Nitish ji for a ‘national silt policy’ for the past several years. The process of extracting 4 lakh cubic metres from different rivers of Bihar would be taken ahead as a part of the MoU,” Samrat said.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary with JDU president and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar at the latter's residence on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

Speaking further, the chief minister asserted that the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry will take out the silt and use it for various purposes and projects. The move will also provide relief from floods and help protect soil erosion from agricultural farms.

“We have also requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to run more trains this year in comparison to last year for the passengers travelling to Bihar during Diwali and Chhath festivals. Over 10,000 pairs of trains were run to and from Bihar in 2025, and we have requested more this year. We have also sought direct trains between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi to connect both the centres of pilgrimage,” Samrat said.