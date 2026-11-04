Bihar CM Briefs Nitish Kumar On Silt MoU And Trains For Migrant Workers
The Chief Minister had gone to Nitish’s Circular Road residence to meet him and seek further guidance on Bihar’s development and good governance.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met Janata Dal (United) or JDU president Nitish Kumar on Wednesday to apprise him of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to extract 4 lakh cubic metres of silt from Bihar rivers, and the state government’s request to the railways to run 15,000 trains to help migrant workers return home for Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Former chief minister Nitish – who ruled the state from 2005 to April 2026, with a brief interregnum of nine months in 2013-14 when Jitan Ram Manjhi was given the charge – is at present a member of the Rajya Sabha and is staying away from daily political activities due to ill health and geriatric problems.
Samrat had gone to his (Nitish’s) 7, Circular Road residence to meet him and seek further guidance on Bihar’s development and good governance. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary accompanied him.
“The MoU on silt is a historic initiative by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to fulfill the demand of Nitish ji for a ‘national silt policy’ for the past several years. The process of extracting 4 lakh cubic metres from different rivers of Bihar would be taken ahead as a part of the MoU,” Samrat said.
Speaking further, the chief minister asserted that the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry will take out the silt and use it for various purposes and projects. The move will also provide relief from floods and help protect soil erosion from agricultural farms.
“We have also requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to run more trains this year in comparison to last year for the passengers travelling to Bihar during Diwali and Chhath festivals. Over 10,000 pairs of trains were run to and from Bihar in 2025, and we have requested more this year. We have also sought direct trains between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi to connect both the centres of pilgrimage,” Samrat said.
Officials working with the chief minister’s secretariat revealed that Bihar has sought over 15,000 pairs of trains during the festive season to cater to the rush of migrant workers returning home from other states. Samrat also informed Nitish about Bihar’s proposal to the Centre to develop five new industrial corridors on the lines of the one being developed in Gaya district under the ‘Bhavya Yojana’.
“We have already submitted proposals to the Union government to develop industrial corridors in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts, and believe that they will be approved soon. We have also started the process to provide around 13,000 acres of land for industries in the state. More than 1,000 industrial units have already been provided land,” the chief minister said.
The chief minister said he met the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, to request him to expedite environmental clearance to the industrial corridor projects. Bihar has also sought approval to develop eco-tourism in the state.
Read More