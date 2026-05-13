ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Appeals To People For 'No Vehicle Day' Once A Week To Save Fuel

File photo of Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary ( IANS )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday initiated several steps, including a ‘no vehicle day’ every week and slashing the regular use of automobiles to cut petrol and diesel consumption following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and reduce non-essential expenses amid West Asia crisis. The number of vehicles in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's cavalcade would also be reduced. Announcing the move on his X handle, Choudhary has appeal to the people of Bihar and his Cabinet ministers to save fuel. “We have taken several important decisions following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce the use of automobiles to save petrol and diesel. We have decided to cut down the number of vehicles in chief minister’s cavalcade, or slash it to the minimum. We have also appealed to all the people to have a ‘no vehicle day’ every week,” he said.