Bihar CM Appeals To People For 'No Vehicle Day' Once A Week To Save Fuel
Samrat Choudhary also appeals to the ministers, officials and public representatives to refrain from using additional vehicles while attending government programmes.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday initiated several steps, including a ‘no vehicle day’ every week and slashing the regular use of automobiles to cut petrol and diesel consumption following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and reduce non-essential expenses amid West Asia crisis.
The number of vehicles in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's cavalcade would also be reduced.
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने डीजल, पेट्रोल की बचत के लिए वाहनों के कम से कम उपयोग करने की अपील की है। इसे लेकर कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिये गये हैं।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 13, 2026
• मुख्यमंत्री कारकेड में वाहनों की संख्या कम अथवा न्यूनतम करने का निर्णय लिया है।
• माननीय मंत्री गण, निगम बोर्ड…
Announcing the move on his X handle, Choudhary has appeal to the people of Bihar and his Cabinet ministers to save fuel. “We have taken several important decisions following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce the use of automobiles to save petrol and diesel. We have decided to cut down the number of vehicles in chief minister’s cavalcade, or slash it to the minimum. We have also appealed to all the people to have a ‘no vehicle day’ every week,” he said.
Bihar, with a population of over 13 crore people, has around 1.5 crore automobiles. The chief minister’s convoy usually has around 20 to 22 vehicles that carry officials from his secretariat, security personnel, a medical team, and other staff.
“We have also requested the people to use metro rail, bus, autorickshaw and other forms of public transport. We have directed all government departments to organise all conferences and meetings via video conferencing. We have also suggested to promote ‘work from home’ culture in government and private offices,” Choudhary said.
The chief minister has appealed to all ministers, chairpersons and members of all corporations and boards, government officers, and public representatives to attend public programmes without additional vehicles.
He has also issued directions to reduce the use of palm oil (palmolein) in government canteens and kitchens. It could act as a direct substitute to fossil fuel, and is renewable. However, India spends a significant amount of forex in importing around 1 crore (10 million) metric tonnes of palm oil annually from Indonesia, Malaysia and other southeast Asian countries.
PM Modi, while addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, had urged the citizens to help conserve foreign exchange by reducing the consumption of imported fuel through the use of public transport and carpooling, cutting down on foreign vacations, and not buying gold for a year.
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