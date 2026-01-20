ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Announces Special Land Measurement Drive To Clear All Pending Applications By Jan 31

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that all pending applications for official measurement of land will be cleared by January 31 through a special drive to reduce delays, improve transparency and curb land-related disputes.

He asserted that the decision is part of the seventh resolve 'Sabka Samman Jeevan Aasan' of the government's Saat Nischay-3 programme (2025-30), which focuses on reducing day-to-day hardships faced by citizens.

In a post on X, Kumar said, "The reforms would prove highly beneficial for citizens and ease their daily lives by simplifying and making the measurement and demarcation process more transparent, time-bound and citizen-friendly." He introduced a set of time-bound measures to streamline the process.