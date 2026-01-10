Bihar Now Fourth In Freshwater Fish Farming In India
With a record 9.59 lakh tonnes produced in 2024-2025, state sees 100% increase since 2014-15, when annual production was slightly above 4.5 lakh tonnes.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has climbed to the fourth position in freshwater fish farming in the country, with a record 9.59 lakh tonne production in 2024-2025, registering a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year.
The growth in freshwater fish production in the state also marks over 100 per cent increase since 2014-15, when it was slightly above 4.5 lakh tonnes, and was pegged at the ninth position nationwide.
With this Bihar, which suffers from severe hot and cold weather conditions for around three months every year, has left behind several states that have better geographical conditions for fish cultivation.
The state, which has become self-reliant in freshwater fish production, is now gearing up to export it. Previously, it had to procure fish from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and elsewhere just to meet local demand.
According to Bihar government officials, “Construction of over 7,575 hectares of ponds and employment of scientific methods, including design, water quality management, aeration systems, and intensive farming, has raised fish production in the state.”
The use of ‘biofloc fish farming’ to produce more fish in less space, has also gone a long way in boosting production in the state. It is a sustainable aquaculture method that uses beneficial microbes to convert fish waste, including uneaten feed and faeces, into protein-rich microbial clumps known as ‘bioflocs’ that serve as natural food for fish.
The biofloc technique reduces the need for external feed and minimises water changes. This eco-friendly system improves water quality by recycling nutrients, lowering costs, increasing productivity, and creating a probiotic environment, making it ideal for dense stocking of several fish species.
Bihar has 764 biofloc fish farms across the state. Besides, recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) is increasingly being used for the conservation of up to 90 per cent water, along with high-intensity fish farming.
Andhra Pradesh is still the leader in freshwater fish production, followed by West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Katla, rohu, mrigal, and catfish are the major freshwater species that are cultivated. Overall, India is the second largest fish producer in the world, with around 184 lakh tonnes of fishes produced every year, which is around eight per cent of global fish production.
Also Read:
- Against The Current: Pawan Shah's Inspiring Transition From Electrical Engineer To A Successful Fisherman
- Netting A Silvery Treasure: The Haryana Farmer Who Farms Fish, Earns Rs 60 Lakh A Year
- Success Story: Karnal Engineer Quits Job To Run Fish Business, Earns Crores
- Meet Nalanda's Chhotu Kumar, A Divyang Without Hands Who Plays Cricket, Writes BA Exams With Feet