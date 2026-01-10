ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Now Fourth In Freshwater Fish Farming In India

Patna: Bihar has climbed to the fourth position in freshwater fish farming in the country, with a record 9.59 lakh tonne production in 2024-2025, registering a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year.

The growth in freshwater fish production in the state also marks over 100 per cent increase since 2014-15, when it was slightly above 4.5 lakh tonnes, and was pegged at the ninth position nationwide.

With this Bihar, which suffers from severe hot and cold weather conditions for around three months every year, has left behind several states that have better geographical conditions for fish cultivation.

The state, which has become self-reliant in freshwater fish production, is now gearing up to export it. Previously, it had to procure fish from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and elsewhere just to meet local demand.

According to Bihar government officials, “Construction of over 7,575 hectares of ponds and employment of scientific methods, including design, water quality management, aeration systems, and intensive farming, has raised fish production in the state.”