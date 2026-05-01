Bihar Cleric Dies After Being Thrashed And Thrown Out Of Train In Uttar Pradesh
Maulana Tousif Raza went to Bareilly, the place where he had studied, to attend the Urs (annual death anniversary) of Muhammad Akhtar Raza Khan Azhari.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:25 AM IST
Patna: A 30-year-old imam (cleric) from Kishanganj in Bihar, travelling back to his native state, was allegedly thrashed and thrown out of a running train near Bareilly railway station in Uttar Pradesh. His body was found near the railway tracks on Sunday night (April 26).
Though the railway authorities claimed that 30-year-old Maulana Tousif Raza’s death was an accident, his family asserted that he was assaulted in the train in what seemed to be a hate crime targeting the minority community.
Tousif was a Surjapuri Muslim, a community inhabiting the Seemanchal (northeastern) region of Bihar and well-known for their mild manners and good behaviour. He hailed from Bakhotoli village under Bhogdawar panchayat in Thakurganj block of Kishanganj.
The deceased had recently started teaching at a madrasa in Siwan district, but had gone to Bareilly, the place where he had studied, to attend the Urs (annual death anniversary) of Muhammad Akhtar Raza Khan Azhari, also known as Tajush Sharia, on April 24 and 25. He was returning after attending it.
“I was expecting his call as he was to board a train to Siwan on Sunday night. The call came a little after 9pm, but he was in a state of panic. He told me that some people have spoken nonsensical things to him and were beating him. He asked me to call the police in Shahjajanpur (in Uttar Pradesh) for help,” Tausif’s grieving wife Tabassum Khatoon told ETV Bharat.
Tabassum, who had married Tausif in 2024 and was preparing to become a government schoolteacher, also panicked and switched to a video call. She saw somebody grabbing him by the collar. That was the last she saw of her husband alive. She kept calling Tousif’s mobile phone throughout the night and next morning, but there was no response.
On Monday morning around 9am a policeman from Bareilly Cantt police station received the call. He told her that Tousif was injured after falling from a train. When she insisted on talking to her husband, he informed her about his death.
A short clip of the recorded call that is with ETV Bharat corroborates what Tabassum shared. Tousif is heard asking her to seek help from the Shahjahanpur police to save him.
Heavens crashed on the family as Tabassum broke the news to Tausif’s father, Mohammad Abul Hussain, a farmer, and four brothers working in Delhi and Punjab. Two of them, including the youngest one, Tauheed Alam, who worked at a guest house at Paharganj in Delhi, rushed to Bareilly.
“We reached Bareilly on Monday evening, enquired all around and then managed to get Tousif’s body from the government hospital at Civil Lines in Bareilly. The post-mortem had been done by then. It looked like he was badly beaten up. His personal belongings and mobile phone were recovered with his body, indicating that the crime was not related to snatching or loot. We do not accept the police’s version that he fell from the train and died,” Tauheed told ETV Bharat.
“My brother was a gentle and innocent man dedicated to teaching. It seems he was attacked due to his appearance – his beard, dress and cap. There is an atmosphere of fear and hatred in Uttar Pradesh and killing could be a result of it. To add to it, nobody in the train came to his rescue,” Tauheed added.
Tousif’s brothers hired an ambulance and brought his body back to Bakhotoli where he was buried as per the family tradition on Tuesday (April 28) afternoon. Tousif’s childhood friend and state vice-president of the youth wing of Janata Dal (United) or JDU, Tahseen Raza demanded that a law should be brought to ensure the safety of Muslims who wear the traditional attire of kurta-pajama-cap and sport a beard.
He also sought a probe into the incident by the railways and added that it should make arrangements for the safety of all passengers, irrespective of their caste, creed or gender.
Though the JDU is a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and at the Centre, Tahseen said: “There are some people and organisations that see all Muslims as anti-nationals and Bangladeshis. They fan the fire or communalism and hatred. Strict laws should be brought to check such organisations.”
Araria-based advocate and social organisation Jan Jagaran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS) member Rameez Reza condemned the incident as “deeply disturbing” and demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation.
“If the allegations made by Maulana Tousif Raza’s family are true then this is not merely a murder, but a grave act driven by communal hatred and divisive politics that have permeated sections of our society through sustained political agendas. We demand that the concerned authorities conduct a thorough probe, identify the culprits, and ensure strict legal action against those responsible for denting the secular fabric of the nation,” Rameez said.
The victim’s family has not filed an FIR so far, but is preparing to pursue legal action. Community members are demanding an impartial probe, asking the Uttar Pradesh government and railway authorities to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a portion of Tousif’s last call to Tabassum on his X handle and hoped that the railway authorities would take action against the perpetrators.