ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Cleric Dies After Being Thrashed And Thrown Out Of Train In Uttar Pradesh

Patna: A 30-year-old imam (cleric) from Kishanganj in Bihar, travelling back to his native state, was allegedly thrashed and thrown out of a running train near Bareilly railway station in Uttar Pradesh. His body was found near the railway tracks on Sunday night (April 26).

Though the railway authorities claimed that 30-year-old Maulana Tousif Raza’s death was an accident, his family asserted that he was assaulted in the train in what seemed to be a hate crime targeting the minority community.

Tousif was a Surjapuri Muslim, a community inhabiting the Seemanchal (northeastern) region of Bihar and well-known for their mild manners and good behaviour. He hailed from Bakhotoli village under Bhogdawar panchayat in Thakurganj block of Kishanganj.

The deceased had recently started teaching at a madrasa in Siwan district, but had gone to Bareilly, the place where he had studied, to attend the Urs (annual death anniversary) of Muhammad Akhtar Raza Khan Azhari, also known as Tajush Sharia, on April 24 and 25. He was returning after attending it.

“I was expecting his call as he was to board a train to Siwan on Sunday night. The call came a little after 9pm, but he was in a state of panic. He told me that some people have spoken nonsensical things to him and were beating him. He asked me to call the police in Shahjajanpur (in Uttar Pradesh) for help,” Tausif’s grieving wife Tabassum Khatoon told ETV Bharat.

Tabassum, who had married Tausif in 2024 and was preparing to become a government schoolteacher, also panicked and switched to a video call. She saw somebody grabbing him by the collar. That was the last she saw of her husband alive. She kept calling Tousif’s mobile phone throughout the night and next morning, but there was no response.

On Monday morning around 9am a policeman from Bareilly Cantt police station received the call. He told her that Tousif was injured after falling from a train. When she insisted on talking to her husband, he informed her about his death.

A short clip of the recorded call that is with ETV Bharat corroborates what Tabassum shared. Tousif is heard asking her to seek help from the Shahjahanpur police to save him.

Heavens crashed on the family as Tabassum broke the news to Tausif’s father, Mohammad Abul Hussain, a farmer, and four brothers working in Delhi and Punjab. Two of them, including the youngest one, Tauheed Alam, who worked at a guest house at Paharganj in Delhi, rushed to Bareilly.