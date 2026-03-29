Bihar Class 10 Results 2026 Out: Two Girls Lead With Stunning Scores; Other Top Performers Revealed
Among the victorious students, the percentage of female students is higher, as it includes 6,13,900 male students and 6,34,353 female students.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 board results for 2026 on Sunday. It was released at a press conference by the state’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, along with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Dr B. Rajender, and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.
This year, 15.12 lakh candidates had registered for the matriculation examination, held from February 2 to February 13, 2026, at 1,699 centres across the state. A total of 1,235,743 students have passed the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.79 per cent, officials said.
Among the victorious students, the percentage of female students is higher, as it includes 6,13,900 male students and 6,34,353 female students.
Who are the toppers?
Officials announced that two female students have emerged as the state toppers in this year’s Class 10 examination. Pushpanjali Kumari from Simultala and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali have jointly secured the top position, each scoring 98.4 per cent, with a total of 492 marks.
Among the top ranks, 13 candidates are in the top five, while 126 candidates occupy ranks six through ten, they said.
Nahid Sultana holds the second rank from Begusarai, who scored 489 marks (97.8%). The third rank is shared by Anupa Kumari from Buxar and Om Kumar from Begusarai, both scoring 488 marks (97.6%). The fourth rank is held jointly by Jyoti Kumari from Samastipur, Anubhav Kumar from Banka, and Ansh Raj from Purnia, each with 487 marks (97.4%). The fifth rank includes Prerna Kumari from Begusarai, Nasreen Parveen from Bhojpur, Avneesh Kumar from Begusarai, Vikas Kumar Gupta from Kaimur, and Rupesh Kumar from Saharsa, all of whom secured 486 marks (97.2%).
How to Check Results
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the Board’s official websites starting from 1:15 PM.
They must click on the ‘10th Result’ link on the website and enter their Roll Code and Roll Number. The result will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.
Previously, the Bihar Board had held the record for the past seven years for being the first in the country to release Class 10 results. However, this time that record has been broken, as the Rajasthan Board has announced its matriculation examination results first.
Despite this, the Bihar Board has set a new record this year by releasing the Intermediate (Class 12) examination results first in the country for the eighth consecutive time. The Intermediate examination results were released on March 23, 2026.
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