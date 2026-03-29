ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Class 10 Results 2026 Out: Two Girls Lead With Stunning Scores; Other Top Performers Revealed

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 board results for 2026 on Sunday. It was released at a press conference by the state’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, along with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Dr B. Rajender, and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

This year, 15.12 lakh candidates had registered for the matriculation examination, held from February 2 to February 13, 2026, at 1,699 centres across the state. A total of 1,235,743 students have passed the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.79 per cent, officials said.

Among the victorious students, the percentage of female students is higher, as it includes 6,13,900 male students and 6,34,353 female students.

Who are the toppers?

Officials announced that two female students have emerged as the state toppers in this year’s Class 10 examination. Pushpanjali Kumari from Simultala and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali have jointly secured the top position, each scoring 98.4 per cent, with a total of 492 marks.

Among the top ranks, 13 candidates are in the top five, while 126 candidates occupy ranks six through ten, they said.