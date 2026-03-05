'Desire To Become...': Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces He Will File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Polls
The JD(U) supremo said he has always desired to become member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday confirmed that he was seeking to become a member of the Rajya Sabha, ending days of speculations on him making what looks like a retirement move in his long political career.
Kumar will file his nomination for biennial elections to the upper house today (March 5), since it is the last day to file them. This will end his tenure as Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister.
In a post on X, the Janata Dal (United) supremo said from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he desired to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. "In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," Kumar, who turned 75 on March 1, said in the post.
पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में…— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026
"For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well," he said.
"I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance."
As reported by ETV Bharat on Wednesday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has asked all its MLAs busy in Holi festivities in their constituencies to be present in Patna on Thursday.
Chief Minister Kumar is set to resign from his post and move to the Rajya Sabha. His son Nishant Kumar may be sent to the Upper House of the Parliament or will be anointed a Deputy Chief Minister.
