'Desire To Become...': Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces He Will File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - File photo ( ANI )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday confirmed that he was seeking to become a member of the Rajya Sabha, ending days of speculations on him making what looks like a retirement move in his long political career. Kumar will file his nomination for biennial elections to the upper house today (March 5), since it is the last day to file them. This will end his tenure as Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. In a post on X, the Janata Dal (United) supremo said from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he desired to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. "In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," Kumar, who turned 75 on March 1, said in the post.