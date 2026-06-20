ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Death Of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari After His 'Surrender' To Police

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday ordered a judicial inquiry into the police encounter of a "mentally distressed" social activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari after his surrender to the police.

The decision has been taken even as the anger among the people over the incident refused to subside and politicians cutting across party lines condemned it.

"We have decided to conduct a judicial inquiry by a retired judge of the Patna High Court to ensure an independent and impartial investigation into the police encounter at Bilauti village under Shahpur police station in Bhojpur district on June 17. The purpose of the judicial probe is to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation into all aspects of the incident,” Samrat announced on social media platform X.

Incidentally, Samrat, while addressing a public meeting in Patna on the fateful day, had mentioned the incident related to Bharat, and had lauded the police for arresting and admitting him to the mental hospital at Koilwar.

The chief minister’s information turned out to be incorrect, as the 28-year-old youth was allegedly shot several times by the police after his surrender by that time. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Samrat’s announcement about the judicial inquiry came amid leaders from various parties, including the ruling BJP and Janata Dal (United) or JD-U expressing concern over the incident.

JD-U national working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha said: “The video that has surfaced definitely creates doubt in these circumstances. The state government took immediate action and suspended four police personnel, but it is not enough. The senior officers should conduct a time-bound investigation into the matter and act against the people involved.”

“When the government says that no criminal shall be spared, then it means that if any police official commits any crime should also not be spared. Action should be taken against them as well,” Sanjay added.

BJP leader and state education minister Mithilesh Tiwari also demanded a comprehensive probe into the killing of Bharat by the police and the circumstances related to it.

“I have given my suggestion to the government and sought proper investigation into the incident. If he (Bharat) was a mentally disturbed person – because the police stated a day before his death that he was in such a mental condition – and had thrown his firearm then in what circumstances the police personnel present there did his encounter. This should be probed, and would be probed,” Mithilesh said.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey also questioned Bharat’s encounter and called it an inhuman act.

“His encounter despite surrendering the firearm and himself is completely wrong and inhuman. Action should always be confined to the legal limits. The culprits in the case should be punished with a death sentence,” Ashwini said.

The former Union Minister pointed out that such incidents of fake encounters erode the trust of the people over law and order, as well as, the police. He also sought adequate compensation for Bharat’s family.

CPI-ML MP from Ara constituency, Sudama Prasad, led a delegation of his party leaders to Bharat’s house at Bilauti village and met his family.

“This is a very serious and condemnable incident. The action of the police is suspicious. Bharat could have been saved, but the police seem to have indulged in unnecessary use of extreme force. He was raising the voice of the deprived people,” Sudama said.

The CPI-ML MP asserted that an ‘encounter raj’ was going on in Bihar and several such suspicious incidents have come to light recently. Bharat was regularly raising the issue of the rehabilitation of the people of neighbouring Jawainiya village displaced in the floods.

“The state government should provide special package to the displaced people and ensure their complete rehabilitation,” Sudama said.