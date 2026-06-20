Bihar CM Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Death Of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari After His 'Surrender' To Police
Politicians cutting across party lines condemned the killing of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari
By Dev Raj
Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday ordered a judicial inquiry into the police encounter of a "mentally distressed" social activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari after his surrender to the police.
The decision has been taken even as the anger among the people over the incident refused to subside and politicians cutting across party lines condemned it.
"We have decided to conduct a judicial inquiry by a retired judge of the Patna High Court to ensure an independent and impartial investigation into the police encounter at Bilauti village under Shahpur police station in Bhojpur district on June 17. The purpose of the judicial probe is to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation into all aspects of the incident,” Samrat announced on social media platform X.
Incidentally, Samrat, while addressing a public meeting in Patna on the fateful day, had mentioned the incident related to Bharat, and had lauded the police for arresting and admitting him to the mental hospital at Koilwar.
The chief minister’s information turned out to be incorrect, as the 28-year-old youth was allegedly shot several times by the police after his surrender by that time. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Samrat’s announcement about the judicial inquiry came amid leaders from various parties, including the ruling BJP and Janata Dal (United) or JD-U expressing concern over the incident.
JD-U national working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha said: “The video that has surfaced definitely creates doubt in these circumstances. The state government took immediate action and suspended four police personnel, but it is not enough. The senior officers should conduct a time-bound investigation into the matter and act against the people involved.”
“When the government says that no criminal shall be spared, then it means that if any police official commits any crime should also not be spared. Action should be taken against them as well,” Sanjay added.
BJP leader and state education minister Mithilesh Tiwari also demanded a comprehensive probe into the killing of Bharat by the police and the circumstances related to it.
“I have given my suggestion to the government and sought proper investigation into the incident. If he (Bharat) was a mentally disturbed person – because the police stated a day before his death that he was in such a mental condition – and had thrown his firearm then in what circumstances the police personnel present there did his encounter. This should be probed, and would be probed,” Mithilesh said.
Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey also questioned Bharat’s encounter and called it an inhuman act.
“His encounter despite surrendering the firearm and himself is completely wrong and inhuman. Action should always be confined to the legal limits. The culprits in the case should be punished with a death sentence,” Ashwini said.
The former Union Minister pointed out that such incidents of fake encounters erode the trust of the people over law and order, as well as, the police. He also sought adequate compensation for Bharat’s family.
CPI-ML MP from Ara constituency, Sudama Prasad, led a delegation of his party leaders to Bharat’s house at Bilauti village and met his family.
“This is a very serious and condemnable incident. The action of the police is suspicious. Bharat could have been saved, but the police seem to have indulged in unnecessary use of extreme force. He was raising the voice of the deprived people,” Sudama said.
The CPI-ML MP asserted that an ‘encounter raj’ was going on in Bihar and several such suspicious incidents have come to light recently. Bharat was regularly raising the issue of the rehabilitation of the people of neighbouring Jawainiya village displaced in the floods.
“The state government should provide special package to the displaced people and ensure their complete rehabilitation,” Sudama said.
Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) state president and former diplomat Manoj Bharti also led a delegation of party leaders to Bharat’s village and met the members of his family.
“We raised the issue of Bharat’s encounter and forced the state government to order a judicial probe. But this is not enough. We will keep fighting till justice is delivered in this matter. We will stand with the people of Bihar always and will keep fighting for them,” Manoj said.
Bharat Bhushan Tiwari’s encounter case
Bharat used to raise issues related to the deprived sections of society, including flood protection and relief. He wanted to change the indifferent administrative system. Fed-up with the lethargy of the government in providing relief to the people of neighbouring Jawaniya village displaced by floods, and no action despite running from pillar-to-post, he had posed with a pistol and posted its video on Facebook.
Someone complained about the post to the police, who visited his residence on June 16 to enquire about it. Bharat aimed a pistol at them and reiterated his demand. The police team went away, but a video of the incident became viral on social media, and also found place in the news.
The police returned the next day on June 17 and surrounded Bharat's house.
He started livestreaming it on Facebook and again threatened them by brandishing his firearm and managed to reach an open place in his village.
He aimed a pistol at the police officials and reiterated his demands, especially proper rehabilitation of flood victims at the nearby Jawaniya village and flood protection works for the area.
Bharat threw away the firearm and surrendered to police when they assured him that his demands would be taken to the higher authorities concerned and fulfilled.
But at the same time, he expressed concern about his personal safety.
The police allegedly shot him in cold-blood after he surrendered. He was hit by four bullets, and was taken to district hospital and then to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.
Angered over his killing, the villagers protested by blocking the national highway between Ara and Buxar on Thursday.
They demanded a judicial probe or investigation by an independent agency, as well as action against the police personnel involved in the killing.
The police have registered three cases pertaining to the encounter and subsequent protests by the villagers.
However, the police remain silent about an application filed by Bharat’s mother for registering an FIR against the police personnel involved in the alleged fake encounter.
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