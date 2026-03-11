ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Candidate Gets Admit Card With Dog's Photo For Peon Recruitment Exam

Rohtas: A dog's photo in the admit card for the upcoming recruitment exam for the posts of peon at the District and Sessions Court in Bihar's Rohtas has put the candidate in a quagmire and brought the recruitment board's role under scrutiny.

The admit card for the March 15 examination bears the name, roll number, and other details correctly. But a dog's photo was printed in place of the candidate's photo. Seeing the admit card, the candidate began running from pillar to post to get it corrected, at a time when he should have been preparing.

The candidate from Dhawa village in Bikramganj had applied for the fourth-grade recruitment notified in 2022 and has complained to the recruitment board several times. But no hearing has yet taken place. The candidate claims that these vacancies were announced in 2022, and the preliminary exam is being held now. "The examination centre is located in Saharsa. When I saw my admit card, I was shocked. I had correctly uploaded my photo when applying, and have proof of thism" he said.