ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Launches Heli-Tourism Project, Chopper Ride Over Patna To Cost Only Rs 2,100

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other party leaders perform rituals at the Brahmakund complex in Nalanda in May. ( (CMO Bihar/ANI Photo) )

Patna: In a major push to tourism, the Bihar government on Wednesday gave its nod to begin helicopter service to facilitate quick and easy visit to various tourist spots in the state. It also okayed a plan to open inspection bungalows near water bodies to the common people and also issued guidelines to encourage homestay facilities.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The helicopter service has been named ‘Mukhyamantri Bihar Heli-Tourism Evam Air Tourism Seva Yojana 2026’.

“The need for heli-tourism and air tourism services was being felt for a long time in the state due to the diversity and location of tourist spots and to reach them quickly and comfortably. The framework of the Mukhyamantri Bihar Heli-Tourism Evam Air Tourism Seva Yojana has been prepared in this light,” Additional Chief Secretary at secretariat Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

Briefing about the plan, Arvind Chaudhary added that it will help attract tourists in larger numbers and its aim was to promote tourism and regional connectivity instead of earning commercial profit.

“The first phase of this heli and air tourism plan is proposed to be implemented between July 15, 2026 and January 15, 2027,” Arvind said.

As per the cabinet note prepared by tourism department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, Valmikinagar, which has tiger reserve and is famous for eco-tourism; Maa Mundeshwari Temple at Kaimur, which is considered the oldest functional place of Hindu worship; and Rajgir, the first capital of the ancient Magadha empire, have been included under the first phase of the heli-tourism plan.

“A state aircraft for Valimikinagar, and 6+2-seater helicopter for Kaimur and Rajgir could be rented and used under the plan.

A maximum of five seats for tourists could be reserved in each ferry of the aeroplane and chopper,” Lokesh said.

The tourism department secretary added the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation will provide air service to tourists on a discounted rate, but it would be mandatory for them to choose the tourism packages offered to them.

Under the plan, helicopter joyrides at the rate of Rs 2,100 per person will also be offered every Saturday and Sunday to provide aerial view of Patna’s skyline.