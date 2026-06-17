Bihar Launches Heli-Tourism Project, Chopper Ride Over Patna To Cost Only Rs 2,100
Cabinet also okays plan to open inspection bungalows near water bodies to the common people
By Dev Raj
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Patna: In a major push to tourism, the Bihar government on Wednesday gave its nod to begin helicopter service to facilitate quick and easy visit to various tourist spots in the state. It also okayed a plan to open inspection bungalows near water bodies to the common people and also issued guidelines to encourage homestay facilities.
The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The helicopter service has been named ‘Mukhyamantri Bihar Heli-Tourism Evam Air Tourism Seva Yojana 2026’.
“The need for heli-tourism and air tourism services was being felt for a long time in the state due to the diversity and location of tourist spots and to reach them quickly and comfortably. The framework of the Mukhyamantri Bihar Heli-Tourism Evam Air Tourism Seva Yojana has been prepared in this light,” Additional Chief Secretary at secretariat Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
Briefing about the plan, Arvind Chaudhary added that it will help attract tourists in larger numbers and its aim was to promote tourism and regional connectivity instead of earning commercial profit.
“The first phase of this heli and air tourism plan is proposed to be implemented between July 15, 2026 and January 15, 2027,” Arvind said.
As per the cabinet note prepared by tourism department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, Valmikinagar, which has tiger reserve and is famous for eco-tourism; Maa Mundeshwari Temple at Kaimur, which is considered the oldest functional place of Hindu worship; and Rajgir, the first capital of the ancient Magadha empire, have been included under the first phase of the heli-tourism plan.
“A state aircraft for Valimikinagar, and 6+2-seater helicopter for Kaimur and Rajgir could be rented and used under the plan.
A maximum of five seats for tourists could be reserved in each ferry of the aeroplane and chopper,” Lokesh said.
The tourism department secretary added the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation will provide air service to tourists on a discounted rate, but it would be mandatory for them to choose the tourism packages offered to them.
Under the plan, helicopter joyrides at the rate of Rs 2,100 per person will also be offered every Saturday and Sunday to provide aerial view of Patna’s skyline.
In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to open the inspection bungalows near various dams, barrages, and reservoirs in different cities and semi-urban areas of the state for use by tourists.
At present these bungalows belonging to the water resources department (WRD) are used by its officers as temporary accommodation during their inspection visits. The government spends around Rs 15 crore on their maintenance every year.
These inspection bungalows near sites having tourism potential will be converted into modern guesthouses either through public-private-partnership (PPP) or via agreement with the National Building Construction Corporation or NBCC , which is a ‘navratna’ central public sector enterprise.
“There is a plan to modernise 217 departmental inspection buildings located near dams, barrages and water reservoirs under the DOBM (Design-Build-Operate-Maintain) model. The investor will be given the available land on 30-year lease, which could be extended for another 30 years by mutual agreement,” WRD secretary Chandrashekhar Singh said in the cabinet note.
Chandrashekhar added that the plan will help renovate 217 inspection buildings, including 58 dilapidated buildings belonging to the WRD.
In another of the 29 agendas discussed and approved by the cabinet, the government issued guidelines related to Mukhyamantri Homestay Promotion Scheme 2026.
Financial encouragement on the basis of per room would be provided under it so that people could use it towards self-employment.
A maximum of eight rooms could be registered under the homestay scheme and the government will provide Rs 2.5 lakh per room capital subsidy for a maximum of four rooms. Women, self-help groups, and young entrepreneurs in the age group of 18 to 25 will be provided Rs 25,000 per room as additional financial encouragement for four rooms.
“The target in the first phase of the homestay scheme is to register 1,000 rooms. Nearly Rs 25 crore expenditure is expected on it,” tourism department secretary Lokesh said.
Similarly, the cabinet also approved a plan to provide 50 percent of travel expenditure or Rs 20,000 per person, whichever is less, to pilgrims who want to visit Ladakh to see the Sindhu (Indus) river. Such financial assistance schemes for pilgrims are already in place in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
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