ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Cabinet Approves New Land Acquisition Policy And Land Survey Rules; Gives Nod To Spend Rs 3744 Crore On State Highways

Patna: The Bihar government introduced a new land acquisition policy on Wednesday, based on talks, coordination and approval, for urban and rural areas for its development projects. It also approved the Bihar Special Survey and Settlement (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to improve transparency and efficiency in the ongoing land survey across the state.

The decisions in this regard were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna on Wednesday. The cabinet approved the ‘Bihar Ryoti Land Purchase Policy, 2026,’ which allows the government to acquire land from private individuals and farmers for its development projects in urban and rural areas through coordinated talks and agreements.

Under the new policy, the compensation for land in urban areas would be twice the market price or minimum value register (MVR), whichever is more, while in rural areas, it would be four times the market rate or MVR, whichever is more.

Additionally, under the land purchase policy, 10 per cent additional money would be given as an ‘encouragement amount’. The land acquired by the government would be free of stamp duty or registration fee. A cabinet note by the revenue and land reforms department secretary, Jai Singh, stressed the need for amended land survey and settlement rules.

“New khatiyans (records of rights) and maps are being prepared under the Bihar Special Survey and Settlement Act, 2011, and corresponding rules, 2012. The need to amend some of the rules was felt during the ongoing survey to ensure 100 per cent correctness, transparency and efficiency, as well as defining new terms. These amendments would bring ease and expedite the survey work,” Singh said in the note.

It is going to spend a whopping Rs 3744 crore on widening and strengthening six state highways to increase connectivity and boost development of the areas through which they pass. The road widening work would be a part of the Bihar State Highway Project – IV (BSHP IV).