Bihar Cabinet Approves Corporation To Boost Fisheries, High-Speed Public Transport, AIIMS Expansion
Among the 22 agendas was providing five acres of land at Madhubani, Munger and Muzaffarpur to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on lease for 30 years.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced setting up a corporation to develop fisheries and aquaculture, alongside increasing employment opportunities and boosting farmers' income.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who announced it on social media platform X. "An important decision to provide a new impetus to fish farming and aquaculture was taken at the cabinet meeting. Approval has been accorded to establish the Bihar Aquaculture Infrastructure and Development Corporation Limited (BAIDCL) under the Companies Act, 2013, for planned development, operation, and effective management of fishery and aquaculture infrastructure," he said in the post.
The CM further asserted that this would prove to be a historical step in developing modern fisheries infrastructure, encouraging investment, creating employment, and increasing fish farmers' income.
Currently, Bihar ranks fourth in freshwater fish farming in the country with a record 9.59 lakh tonnes of production in 2024–2025. The state expects to strengthen its performance as data for the financial year 2025–2026 is processed.
Bihar has become self-sufficient in freshwater fish and is gearing up to export them. Previously, it had to procure fish from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and elsewhere to meet the domestic demand. The steady growth in freshwater fish production in the state also marks over a 100% increase since 2014-15, when it was slightly above 4.5 lakh tonnes and was pegged at the ninth position across the country.
The growth has helped Bihar, which suffers from severe hot and cold weather conditions for around three months every year, leave behind several states that have better geographical conditions for fish cultivation.
Andhra Pradesh still leads in freshwater fish production, followed by West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Katla, Rohu, Mrigal, and Catfish are the major freshwater species cultivated in these states. Overall, India is the second largest fish producer in the world, with around 184 lakh tonnes or around 8% of global fish production per annum.
High-Speed Public Transport
In another major decision, the cabinet has decided to focus on a modern and high-speed public transport system to cater to the travel and commuting needs of the people. "We have approved a proposal to prepare an Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the creation of a 'regional rapid transport system' in four important corridors of the state. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been nominated for this," Choudhary said.
The proposed corridors will connect Patna to Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Ara, and Gaya towns in north, east, west and south directions, respectively. The focus will be on the development of fast, safe, modern, public transport network, strengthen regional connectivity, and also provide a new impetus to economic and urban development.
बिहार में मत्स्य पालन एवं जलीय कृषि क्षेत्र को नई गति देने की दिशा में बिहार मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया गया।
राज्य में मत्स्य एवं जलीय कृषि अवसंरचना के योजनाबद्ध विकास, संचालन एवं प्रभावी प्रबंधन के लिए कंपनी अधिनियम, 2013 के अंतर्गत " बिहार एक्वाकल्चर…<="" p>— samrat choudhary (@samrat4bjp) July 8, 2026
AIIMS Expansion
The cabinet also approved a proposal to acquire 26.76 acres of land at Bhusaula village in Danapur for the expansion of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna. This project will cost around Rs 349 crore.
"AIIMS Patna's expansion will increase the super specialty services, provide better and modern health facilities to patients, and provide a fresh pace to medical education and research. It will help strengthen the health infrastructure of the state," the CM said.
The cabinet approved 22 agendas at the meeting. One of them included providing five acres of land plots at Madhubani, Munger and Muzaffarpur to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on lease for 30 years at a token lease of Re 1.
In another important decision that will have a long-term impact on the environment, a proposal to establish rooftop, grid-connected, solar power plants having a total capacity of 500 MW at government or government-controlled buildings has been approved till the financial year 2029-30. It also gave a go-ahead to the proposal for the concerned departments to enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO).
The government will also spend Rs 80 crore to boost production of various pulses across different seasons by increase area under cultivation, seed production and distribution among other things.
The cabinet also okayed the adoption of a social audit to ensure responsibility, transparency and vigilance via public participation in the implementation of the Vikasit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), which has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) since July 1.
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