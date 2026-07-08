ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Cabinet Approves Corporation To Boost Fisheries, High-Speed Public Transport, AIIMS Expansion

Currently, Bihar ranks fourth in freshwater fish farming in the country with a record 9.59 lakh tonnes of production in 2024–2025. ( IANS )

Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced setting up a corporation to develop fisheries and aquaculture, alongside increasing employment opportunities and boosting farmers' income.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who announced it on social media platform X. "An important decision to provide a new impetus to fish farming and aquaculture was taken at the cabinet meeting. Approval has been accorded to establish the Bihar Aquaculture Infrastructure and Development Corporation Limited (BAIDCL) under the Companies Act, 2013, for planned development, operation, and effective management of fishery and aquaculture infrastructure," he said in the post.

The CM further asserted that this would prove to be a historical step in developing modern fisheries infrastructure, encouraging investment, creating employment, and increasing fish farmers' income.

Currently, Bihar ranks fourth in freshwater fish farming in the country with a record 9.59 lakh tonnes of production in 2024–2025. The state expects to strengthen its performance as data for the financial year 2025–2026 is processed.

Bihar has become self-sufficient in freshwater fish and is gearing up to export them. Previously, it had to procure fish from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and elsewhere to meet the domestic demand. The steady growth in freshwater fish production in the state also marks over a 100% increase since 2014-15, when it was slightly above 4.5 lakh tonnes and was pegged at the ninth position across the country.

The growth has helped Bihar, which suffers from severe hot and cold weather conditions for around three months every year, leave behind several states that have better geographical conditions for fish cultivation.

Andhra Pradesh still leads in freshwater fish production, followed by West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Katla, Rohu, Mrigal, and Catfish are the major freshwater species cultivated in these states. Overall, India is the second largest fish producer in the world, with around 184 lakh tonnes or around 8% of global fish production per annum.

High-Speed Public Transport

In another major decision, the cabinet has decided to focus on a modern and high-speed public transport system to cater to the travel and commuting needs of the people. "We have approved a proposal to prepare an Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the creation of a 'regional rapid transport system' in four important corridors of the state. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been nominated for this," Choudhary said.