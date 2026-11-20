ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths From UP Among 6 Killed, 2 Others Critical In Car-Bike Collision In Bihar's Buxar

Buxar: At least six youths have lost their lives and two others critically injured in a road accident near Sonpa village under Rajpur police station area of Bihar's Buxar district late on Thursday night.

Preliminary investigation suggests five youths from Bhataura village under Gahmar police station in Uttar Pradesh were travelling in a car towards Ramgarh-Mohania. Meanwhile, three youths from the area were riding a motorcycle and crossing the main road when the two vehicles collided.

The impact was so severe that four people died at the accident site, while four others sustained serious injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Doctors later referred two critically injured to another hospital for advanced treatment. However, both of them died during treatment, taking the death toll to six.

The deceased have been identified as Irfan Ansari (25), Arbaaz Ansari (20), and Badal Kumar (30), residents of Bhataura in UP. Three youths riding a bike also died. They have been identified as Arun Kumar Rajbhar (21), Shivam Kumar, and Shubham Kumar. While Arun was from Uttarauli in Uttar Pradesh, Shubham Kumar was a resident of Sori village in Rajpur police station area, and Shivam Kumar (18) was from Sikraul village under Rajpur police station limits in Bihar.

"Four people died at the accident spot, while the other injured were rushed to the hospital. Two of them succumbed during treatment at the hospital. Only after receiving information about the condition of the injured, more details can be shared," said Rajpur Police Station Officer Nivas Kumar, adding that further investigation is underway.