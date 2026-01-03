ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Becomes The First State To Announce Government Healthcare Facilities For Senior Citizens At Their Homes

The move is a part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar – III’ that he has brought forth after victory in the recent Assembly elections. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Patna: Bihar became the first state in the country on Saturday to announce government healthcare facilities for the senior citizens at their homes in a bid to provide them a life with dignity.

The move is a part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar – III’ that he has brought forth after victory in the recent Assembly elections to place the state among the most developed ones in the country.

Announcing the healthcare steps, Nitish wrote on social media platform X: “Our first effort is to ensure the most essential healthcare facilities to needy senior citizens at their residences on time. These include nursing assistance, pathological tests, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) tests, physiotherapy, and all types of emergency medical help.”

Nitish asserted that he has directed the health department to expedite its work so that the elderly can get the health facilities at their homes.

“We have implemented the programmes pertaining to ‘seven resolves – III’ during the period 2025 – 30 to include the state in the category of the most developed states in the country. The objective of the seventh resolve, ‘Sabka Samman – Jeevan Asaan (Ease of Living) is to reduce the difficulties in the lives of all citizens of the state and make their lives easier,” Nitish further wrote.

The chief minister also pointed out that his government has been working for the upliftment of people from every section of the society and progress of every region while treading the path of ‘development with justice’ ever since it came to power on November 24, 2005.