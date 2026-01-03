Bihar Becomes The First State To Announce Government Healthcare Facilities For Senior Citizens At Their Homes
CM Nitish Kumar has directed the health department to expedite its work so that the elderly can get the health facilities at their homes.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Patna: Bihar became the first state in the country on Saturday to announce government healthcare facilities for the senior citizens at their homes in a bid to provide them a life with dignity.
The move is a part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar – III’ that he has brought forth after victory in the recent Assembly elections to place the state among the most developed ones in the country.
Announcing the healthcare steps, Nitish wrote on social media platform X: “Our first effort is to ensure the most essential healthcare facilities to needy senior citizens at their residences on time. These include nursing assistance, pathological tests, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) tests, physiotherapy, and all types of emergency medical help.”
Nitish asserted that he has directed the health department to expedite its work so that the elderly can get the health facilities at their homes.
“We have implemented the programmes pertaining to ‘seven resolves – III’ during the period 2025 – 30 to include the state in the category of the most developed states in the country. The objective of the seventh resolve, ‘Sabka Samman – Jeevan Asaan (Ease of Living) is to reduce the difficulties in the lives of all citizens of the state and make their lives easier,” Nitish further wrote.
The chief minister also pointed out that his government has been working for the upliftment of people from every section of the society and progress of every region while treading the path of ‘development with justice’ ever since it came to power on November 24, 2005.
“We have always thought of the entire Bihar as our family and have taken utmost care of everyone’s honour and respect. We have now started working seriously to ensure that people of every section of the society are able to lead their lives with ease and dignity,” Nitish wrote in the post.
He has also called for suggestions on ease of living from the people, asking them to write to the Additional Secretary, 4 Deshratna Marg, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Patna – 800001 or email them to cm-secretariat-bih@gov.in.
“It is necessary to identify additional facilities that could be provided to make the lives of senior citizens easy,” Nitish added.
The Bihar Cabinet recently gave its nod to the rollout of Saat Nischay-3 over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, with the objective of Bihar's inclusion among the developed States. The State Government has already implemented two 'Saat Nischay' programmes since 2015.
The seven resolves – I and II were implemented by the Nitish government between 2015 and 2025.
They pertained to the financial uplift of the youths, empowerment of women through rights and reservation, electricity for all households, tap water for all, pucca lanes and drains to all houses, toilets, employment opportunities, irrigation for all agriculture farms, clean and prosperous villages, clean and developed cities, easy connectivity, and health facilities for all.