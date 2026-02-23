ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Bans Sale Of Meat And Fish Near Educational And Religious Institutions

Patna: The Bihar government has decided to ban the sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions, as well as at crowded public places, to check violent tendencies among children, prevent the pollution of holy sentiments, and to promote social harmony, as well as, better health. It also warned of strict action against those who did not follow the regulations.

“We have decided to stop the sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions and in the open at crowded public places from the perspective of health, checking violent tendencies among children, and for social harmony. Such sale, in one manner or other, pollutes our holy sentiments,” Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters on Sunday.

Sinha asserted that the decision was taken after a meeting with the urban development and housing department officials and a public welfare dialogue with intellectuals at Darbhanga last week.

“I have no objection to any diet or food habits, but it must be ensured that communal harmony, piousness, and people's sentiments are not hurt, nor polluted food harms the health of people. These rules will have to be strictly followed, otherwise, strict action will be taken,” the deputy chief minister added.

Sinha’s statement followed a notification issued by the urban development and housing department on Saturday (February 21), which banned the sale of meat and fish across all municipal bodies in the state.

The notification issued by the urban development and housing department principal secretary Vinay Kumar pointed out that illegal mutton and fish shops were being run under various urban bodies. It said that such facilities were either being run without licenses or against the conditions mandatory in the licenses, and were violative of the provisions of section 345 of the Bihar Municipal Act, 2007.

“It is directed that licenses should be issued for such shops along with necessary conditions, or those running without licenses be closed under section 345(4) of the Bihar Municipal Act,” the notification said.