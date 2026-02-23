Bihar Bans Sale Of Meat And Fish Near Educational And Religious Institutions
Published : February 23, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government has decided to ban the sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions, as well as at crowded public places, to check violent tendencies among children, prevent the pollution of holy sentiments, and to promote social harmony, as well as, better health. It also warned of strict action against those who did not follow the regulations.
“We have decided to stop the sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions and in the open at crowded public places from the perspective of health, checking violent tendencies among children, and for social harmony. Such sale, in one manner or other, pollutes our holy sentiments,” Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters on Sunday.
Sinha asserted that the decision was taken after a meeting with the urban development and housing department officials and a public welfare dialogue with intellectuals at Darbhanga last week.
“I have no objection to any diet or food habits, but it must be ensured that communal harmony, piousness, and people's sentiments are not hurt, nor polluted food harms the health of people. These rules will have to be strictly followed, otherwise, strict action will be taken,” the deputy chief minister added.
Sinha’s statement followed a notification issued by the urban development and housing department on Saturday (February 21), which banned the sale of meat and fish across all municipal bodies in the state.
The notification issued by the urban development and housing department principal secretary Vinay Kumar pointed out that illegal mutton and fish shops were being run under various urban bodies. It said that such facilities were either being run without licenses or against the conditions mandatory in the licenses, and were violative of the provisions of section 345 of the Bihar Municipal Act, 2007.
“It is directed that licenses should be issued for such shops along with necessary conditions, or those running without licenses be closed under section 345(4) of the Bihar Municipal Act,” the notification said.
The deputy chief minister also pointed out that roadside slaughterhouses in Darbhanga have been closed following complaints by local people during the ‘public welfare dialogue’ with them, and adhering to their sentiments.
“The Darbhanga municipal corporation has provided a temporary ‘slaughterhouse shed’ so that the business of their owners is not affected. Construction has started for a permanent market having 80 slaughter houses at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore,” Sinha added.
As per the 2007 Act, a licence under section 345 is mandatory for meat sellers. Its violation can invite punitive action, including fines and seizure of goods.
The Act directs officials to regularly inspect all meat and fish shops operating in urban areas, verify licences, and shift licenced sellers to slaughterhouses and fish markets. Shops must also be screened from public view with curtains or glass panels
Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh welcomed the state government’s decision. “The slaughter and selling of meat in the open, along the roads, must be banned as it contributes to pollution and violates cleanliness norms. This step by the state government should be welcomed,” Singh said.
