ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Bankipur Bypoll: Janshakti Janata Dal Candidate Veena Manvi Arrested Over 2009 Case

Patna: Veena Manvi, Janshakti Janata Dal candidate for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll was arrested in connection with a case dating back to 2009 on Monday.

The arrest was executed on the basis of a non bailable warrant issued by a court. Manvi was arrested shortly after filing her nomination papers at the Patna Collectorate. She is contesting on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav-led party.

Today is the final day for filing nominations for the Bankipur bye-election. The high-profile seat is witnessing a contest between BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, RJD candidate Rekha Gupta and Jan Suraaj founder, Prashant Kishor.

Notably, BJP had initially fielded Abhishek Bunty from this seat but changed him on Friday, a day after he filed his nomination.