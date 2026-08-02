Bihar Bankipur Bypoll: 'We've Been Assured Patna SSP Won't Be Present During Counting', Says Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor accuses Patna SSP of voter intimidation, detention of party workers without justification and working on behest of the BJP.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Patna: A day before declaration of the Bankipur Assembly bye-election results, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said he has been assured by the Bihar DGP that Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma would not be assigned vote-counting duties.
Earlier on Saturday, Kishor complained to the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of alleged police misconduct during the bypoll on June 30. He accused the SSP of voter intimidation, detaining his party workers and acting in a partisan manner in favour of the ruling BJP, and urged that he be excluded from counting process on Monday.
Following Kishor's complaint, the Election Commission of India (ECI) launched an inquiry against the SSP.
प्रशांत किशोर ने चुनाव आयोग से की पटना SSP की शिकायत, सुनिए पूरा बयान pic.twitter.com/SJcamj5J8v— Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) August 1, 2026
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kishor, who is the Bankipur Jan Suraaj party candidate, said, "I have been assured that the SSP will be excluded from all vote-counting duties. The SSP has been seen moving alongside BJP workers and acting at their behest. I have submitted evidence in this regard to the Commission."
Kishor said over 50 members of his party, all of whom were residents of Patna, were detained without any justification. The SSP should disclose how many of those detained are BJP workers.
He warned the SHOs of Jakkanpur and Buddha Colony police stations that the Superintendent of Police (SP) would not be able to shield them if they commit any wrongdoing. "We will fight until our last breath," he added.
पुलिस के सामने जन सुराज समर्थकों के साथ BJP के गुंडों की गुंडई #BankipurWithPK #prashantkishor pic.twitter.com/58TMArJ1xc— Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) July 30, 2026
Kishor, dismissed Patna SSP's claim that individuals were detained for participating in poll activities as "outsiders". He said that 18 people were detained on grounds of being "outsiders" and released after they were found to be locals.
According to Kishor, a local resident, Lalan Ji said that the Station House Officer (SHO) arrived at his home at 2 am and took him away in a police vehicle in the middle of the night. Lalan Ji was detained and not released to cast his vote before the polls ended.
Another voter, Neha Bhushan, a woman from Ward No. 22, who was also present at the press conference, said, "I was working for Prashant Ji. Police personnel entered my home. They said that I was not a local resident. We intend to file a formal complaint regarding how the police entered my house."
"BJP goons, along with the police, harassed our workers. The police came to arrest Sunil Kumar Chandravanshi three times. He was initially detained at the Beur police station but released following an uproar. The second time, the police arrived at his home with a force of 100 personnel to arrest him, but they retreated when I arrived," Kishor said.
He said that whenever they called the Patna DM and the Observer, they answered the calls, but the Patna SSP never picked up the phone even once. "I would like to tell the SSP that if he wishes to engage in politics, he should quit his job and do so. The police should explain why 18 locals were detained and subsequently released," he said.
Kishor alleged that Sharma failed to solve a single case during his tenure in Patna. "Despite a series of incidents, his performance was zero but, he actively engaged in politics during the election. The Police Headquarters has assured me that the vote-counting process will be held under its supervision and the SSP will have no role in.
He also said that the Patna SSP had previously labelled the murder of a NEET student as a suicide.
The Jan Suraaj Party founder also held the police responsible for the low voter turnout, claiming no votes were cast after 3 pm. "The BJP goons, in collusion with the police, were preventing people from casting their votes. This issue has also been brought to the Election Commission's notice," he said.
The Bankipur Assembly constituency went to bypoll after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. The bypoll was held on June 30 and key candidates are Prashant Kishor (Jan Suraaj), Neeraj Sinha (BJP) and Rekha Gupta (RJD). Votes are scheduled to be counted on August 3.
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