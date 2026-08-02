ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Bankipur Bypoll: 'We've Been Assured Patna SSP Won't Be Present During Counting', Says Prashant Kishor

File photo of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor ( IANS )

Patna: A day before declaration of the Bankipur Assembly bye-election results, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said he has been assured by the Bihar DGP that Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma would not be assigned vote-counting duties. Earlier on Saturday, Kishor complained to the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of alleged police misconduct during the bypoll on June 30. He accused the SSP of voter intimidation, detaining his party workers and acting in a partisan manner in favour of the ruling BJP, and urged that he be excluded from counting process on Monday. Following Kishor's complaint, the Election Commission of India (ECI) launched an inquiry against the SSP. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kishor, who is the Bankipur Jan Suraaj party candidate, said, "I have been assured that the SSP will be excluded from all vote-counting duties. The SSP has been seen moving alongside BJP workers and acting at their behest. I have submitted evidence in this regard to the Commission." Kishor said over 50 members of his party, all of whom were residents of Patna, were detained without any justification. The SSP should disclose how many of those detained are BJP workers. He warned the SHOs of Jakkanpur and Buddha Colony police stations that the Superintendent of Police (SP) would not be able to shield them if they commit any wrongdoing. "We will fight until our last breath," he added.