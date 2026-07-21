'My Grandfather Who Filed The Case In 1967 Is No More': Man Wins 59-Yr-Old Land Dispute Battle In Aurangabad
Jagnarayan Yadav filed the case on August 10, 1967 and around six decades later when the verdict came, he had passed away.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Aurangabad: Subedar Yadav of Khakhra village in Bihar finally got legal claim over three katha of land following the resolution of a 59-year-old dispute, which had become the oldest pending case in Aurangabad civil court.
Subedar Yadav is the third generation of the litigants to fight this case, which was filed by his grandfather Jagnarayan Yadav when Aurangabad was part of the undivided Gaya district. The case was registered on August 10, 1967 in the Gaya district court and later transferred to Aurangabad when it became a separate district.
On Monday, the court of Sub-Judge VIII-cum-ACGM VII Sandeep Kumar Singh completed the hearing in title suit numbers 96/67, 78/24 and pronounced the final verdict in favour of the plaintiff Subedar Yadav.
Subedar Yadav said his grandfather Jagnarayan Yadav started a case for this land and after 59 years, justice was delivered to the family. "We had faith in the judicial system and have finally got justice. This case had been continuing since the time of my grandfather and it was he would filed it. But today he is no more. The court has given the verdict in our favour. We have got our rights," Subedar Yadav said.
Plaintiff's lawyer Ravikant Verma said the suit pertained to legal claim over three katha land of Account No. 31, Plot No. 1488. Both parties, Jagnarayan Yadav and Mungeshwar Yadav, were calling themselves the real 'ryots' of the Zamindari settlement of Rani Syeda Khatoon. In this, Jagnarayan had the scale of January 25, 1946 and Mungeshwar was presenting his claim on the basis of the scale of April 21, 1945.
After the case was registered, defendant Mungeshwar Yadav appeared in the court for the first time on December 9, 1967 and the process of recording testimony began on May 22, 1972.
Lawyer Ravikant Verma said during this legal process, 12 witnesses were presented on behalf of the plaintiff. Six persons recorded their testimony from the defendant's side. The legal points of the case were framed on five different occasions. However, many of the original parties passed away during the long course of hearing. The value of the disputed land was revised from Rs 100 to Rs 300 in 1971.
Defendant's lawyer Rajendra Yadav said the court has given the verdict in favour of the plaintiff. An application has been filed in the court to obtain a copy of the order. After this, a decision will be taken on the next course of action, he added.
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