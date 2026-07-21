ETV Bharat / state

'My Grandfather Who Filed The Case In 1967 Is No More': Man Wins 59-Yr-Old Land Dispute Battle In Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Subedar Yadav of Khakhra village in Bihar finally got legal claim over three katha of land following the resolution of a 59-year-old dispute, which had become the oldest pending case in Aurangabad civil court.

Subedar Yadav is the third generation of the litigants to fight this case, which was filed by his grandfather Jagnarayan Yadav when Aurangabad was part of the undivided Gaya district. The case was registered on August 10, 1967 in the Gaya district court and later transferred to Aurangabad when it became a separate district.

On Monday, the court of Sub-Judge VIII-cum-ACGM VII Sandeep Kumar Singh completed the hearing in title suit numbers 96/67, 78/24 and pronounced the final verdict in favour of the plaintiff Subedar Yadav.

Subedar Yadav said his grandfather Jagnarayan Yadav started a case for this land and after 59 years, justice was delivered to the family. "We had faith in the judicial system and have finally got justice. This case had been continuing since the time of my grandfather and it was he would filed it. But today he is no more. The court has given the verdict in our favour. We have got our rights," Subedar Yadav said.