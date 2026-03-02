Bihar Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs 5 Lakh Bribe And Smartwatch
Roshan Kumar was posted at the state education project office in Bettiah, West Champaran district.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Monday arrested an assistant engineer, Roshan Kumar, allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in cash and a smartwatch.
According to SVU Additional Director General Pankaj Kumar Darad, a contractor, Shams Tabrez, a resident of Rahimpur Khadda village under Nautan police station in West Champaran, had lodged a complaint with the SVU in Patna. In his complaint, Tabrez alleged that Roshan Kumar had demanded a 10 per cent commission, amounting to Rs 5.70 lakh, to clear pending payments of Rs 57 lakh for work executed by his company in various schools.
During verification of the complaint, the SVU found that the accused had allegedly increased the demand to Rs 7.50 lakh along with a smartwatch to process the pending bills.
Following confirmation of the allegations, the SVU registered Case No. 09/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at its police station in Patna.
A trap team was formed under the leadership of SVU Deputy Superintendent of Police Bindeshwar Prasad. The team apprehended Roshan Kumar while he was allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh in cash and a smartwatch as illegal gratification.
“The complainant approached Roshan with the cash concealed inside a sweets box along with a high-end Titan smartwatch. Packets of colour and gulal were also placed in the box, considering the ongoing Holi festival, to make the setup appear genuine,” an SVU official told ETV Bharat.
At the time of filing this report, SVU officials were interrogating the accused. He is scheduled to be produced before a court on Tuesday. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.
