Bihar Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs 5 Lakh Bribe And Smartwatch

Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Monday arrested an assistant engineer, Roshan Kumar, allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in cash and a smartwatch.

Roshan Kumar was posted at the state education project office in Bettiah, West Champaran district.

According to SVU Additional Director General Pankaj Kumar Darad, a contractor, Shams Tabrez, a resident of Rahimpur Khadda village under Nautan police station in West Champaran, had lodged a complaint with the SVU in Patna. In his complaint, Tabrez alleged that Roshan Kumar had demanded a 10 per cent commission, amounting to Rs 5.70 lakh, to clear pending payments of Rs 57 lakh for work executed by his company in various schools.

During verification of the complaint, the SVU found that the accused had allegedly increased the demand to Rs 7.50 lakh along with a smartwatch to process the pending bills.