Bihar Assembly Unanimously Condemns Criticism Of Liquor Prohibition

Patna: The treasury and the opposition benches in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously condemned the statements of a few of the legislators on the failure of prohibition and the widespread availability of liquor in the state. The Opposition claimed that all MLAs consume alcohol and demanded blood tests to ascertain that.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and former minister Alok Kumar Mehta flagged the issue as the House convened for the post-lunch session. "A minister has alleged that all members of this House drink and has sought their blood tests. This irresponsible statement is without authentic information and is deplorable. I demand that he should be dismissed," Mehta said.

RJD MLA Kumar Sarvajit also pointed out that news channels were showing the statement of the minister. "Use of such a language against honourable elected representatives is condemnable," he said.

Joining the debate, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the government has no intimation about who made the statement that was not in good taste. "It is beyond our imagination that an MLA has commented that all other members of the Assembly drink. We have implemented the ban on liquor under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. All members of this House supported it and took an oath not to drink, but also encouraged others to stay away from consuming liquor," Choudhary said.

"We have no information about which minister or MLA has passed such a comment, but it is an indecent one," he added.

Earlier, Congress MLA Abhishek Ranjan had stoked a controversy by calling for a review of the prohibition law. He asserted that if legislators' blood tests were conducted inside the Assembly, the "reality" of the liquor ban would be exposed. "Liquor is available through home delivery in Bihar despite the ban. It could even be arranged inside the Assembly premises on demand," he added.

RJD MLA Ranvijay Sahu attacked the government, claiming prohibition had "completely failed" and accusing the administration of making a mockery of the policy.