Bihar Assembly Unanimously Condemns Criticism Of Liquor Prohibition
RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta said the claim by a minister that all MLAs drink, seeking their blood tests, is without authentic information and deplorable.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Patna: The treasury and the opposition benches in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously condemned the statements of a few of the legislators on the failure of prohibition and the widespread availability of liquor in the state. The Opposition claimed that all MLAs consume alcohol and demanded blood tests to ascertain that.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and former minister Alok Kumar Mehta flagged the issue as the House convened for the post-lunch session. "A minister has alleged that all members of this House drink and has sought their blood tests. This irresponsible statement is without authentic information and is deplorable. I demand that he should be dismissed," Mehta said.
RJD MLA Kumar Sarvajit also pointed out that news channels were showing the statement of the minister. "Use of such a language against honourable elected representatives is condemnable," he said.
Joining the debate, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the government has no intimation about who made the statement that was not in good taste. "It is beyond our imagination that an MLA has commented that all other members of the Assembly drink. We have implemented the ban on liquor under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. All members of this House supported it and took an oath not to drink, but also encouraged others to stay away from consuming liquor," Choudhary said.
"We have no information about which minister or MLA has passed such a comment, but it is an indecent one," he added.
Earlier, Congress MLA Abhishek Ranjan had stoked a controversy by calling for a review of the prohibition law. He asserted that if legislators' blood tests were conducted inside the Assembly, the "reality" of the liquor ban would be exposed. "Liquor is available through home delivery in Bihar despite the ban. It could even be arranged inside the Assembly premises on demand," he added.
RJD MLA Ranvijay Sahu attacked the government, claiming prohibition had "completely failed" and accusing the administration of making a mockery of the policy.
Senior RJD legislator and spokesperson Bhai Virendra said he too was willing to be tested but argued that checks should not be limited to alcohol alone. Virendra demanded that authorities also test for other intoxicants such as cannabis and tobacco products, and called on deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary to act. He accused the government of adopting double standards, saying responsibility ultimately lay with those in power.
The string of statements once again pushed the prohibition law to the centre of state politics. While some leaders insisted that it has been successful, others across party lines demanded its review. What began as a challenge over blood tests has now evolved into a broader political debate that is likely to intensify in the coming days.
Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Raushan responded that he was ready for a blood test but insisted that Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should be examined first.
Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav stepped outside the Assembly complex and openly challenged critics to test his blood, raising his hand to signal readiness. He asserted that prohibition in Bihar was successful and urged people to follow the law, while also defending the CM and dismissing criticism from Yadav.
Bihar imposed total prohibition on liquor in April 2016 by bringing a strong punitive law. Its implementation witnessed the registration of over 10 lakh FIRs, arrest of 16 lakh people, and seizure of around 4.5 crore litres of illicit liquor, as well as 1.6 lakh vehicles till December 2025.
By all indications, the implementation of the liquor ban law has been compromised by a nexus of mafia, enforcement agencies and politicians. The seizure of alcoholic drinks is said to be just the tip of the iceberg.
