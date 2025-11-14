ETV Bharat / state

'Complete Ban On Victory Rallies': Gaya Ji DM On Bihar Elections

Gaya Ji: As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election began on Friday morning, Gaya Ji District Magistrate (DM) Shashank Shubhankar said that all arrangements are in place and that victory rallies are completely banned due to the Model Code of Conduct in effect. Shubhankar added that security is adequate and the process is being carried out transparently.

Speaking to ANI, Shubhankar said, "All the preparations have been made. There is a complete ban on victory rallies, as the model code of conduct remains in place. There is no issue anywhere. We have sufficient force. Everything is being done transparently."

While Gaya Ji Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar said that all security arrangements are in place for the vote counting, with a three-layer security setup around strong rooms and continuous patrolling across the city.

He added that victory processions are banned under the model code of conduct, and gatherings of more than four people are not allowed. "All necessary preparations have been made. There is a three-layer security system around every strong room," he said.