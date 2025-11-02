Interview | Divya Gautam, Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin, Promises 'Real Change' As She Contests Bihar Elections
Divya is contesting the Digha seat for CPI-ML, challenging BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia on issues like education, jobs, and women's safety.
Patna: Divya Gautam, the cousin of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. She has been fielded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) from the Digha Assembly constituency in Patna. She will contest against the sitting BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, who has held the seat for two consecutive terms.
Divya comes from an academic background. She completed her graduation in Mass Communication from Patna University. She also earned a Master's degree in Women's Studies from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai and a PhD in Humanities from BITS Pilani.
Having worked as an Assistant Professor at Patna Women's College for about three years, Divya also cleared the 64th BPSC examination and was appointed as a Supply Inspector. Her political journey began in 2012, when she contested the Patna University Students' Union elections as a candidate of the All India Students' Association (AISA), the student wing of CPI-ML.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Divya said that her entry into politics is not just to win elections, but to bring "real change" in society. She said she wants to focus on education, employment, women's safety, health care, and local development. Criticising the current education system in Bihar, she said that many colleges have turned into 'degree-distributing centres' without offering real learning opportunities.
Divya claimed that for the last 10 years, the people of Digha have been waiting for development but have received little. "If the current MLA has worked for 10 years, he should answer the people. They are suffering and demanding change," she said.
Talking about the challenges of being a middle-class woman in politics, Divya said that she believed that many local leaders think elections can only be fought by wealthy people, but her party has shown that commitment and honesty matter more than money.
She said, "I grew up in the streets of Digha, played here. I have raised local issues for years, and even when false cases were filed against me for participating in protests, I did not stop. If I stop, ordinary women will never step out of their homes. I want women to come forward and take part in politics."
When asked about her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya said that his death was "misused by the media and political parties". She feels that Sushant brought pride to Bihar, yet artists in the state continue to live in poor conditions. "They talked about building a film city here, but nothing happened. Sushant's name was used and forgotten, she said."
Divya is the only female candidate from the Left in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election. She said that despite women voting in large numbers in Bihar, their representation in politics remains low.
"Women are not visible in public spaces after dark. That reflects how unsafe our society is for them. We should not wait for reservations; women from all communities must come forward," she said.
The Digha Assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold for two terms under Sanjeev Chaurasia. In 2010, the seat was won by JDU's Poonam Devi. Later, in 2015, Chaurasia secured a big win, and again in 2020, he defeated CPI-Ml's Shashi Yadav by around 46,000 votes. This year, Divya represents the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) and hopes to break the BJP's dominance.
Around 80.7 per cent of Digha's voters come from rural areas. The seat's outcome often depends on caste equations with Bhumihars, Brahmins, Yadavs, Rajputs, Koeris, and Kurmis forming the key voter base. Many of these groups have supported the BJP. In 2020, the Digha constituency had around 4.6 lakh voters, and by 2024, the number increased to about 4.73 lakh.
Divya said that the Grand Alliance will perform strongly in the first phase of voting on November 6 and a young-led Grand Alliance government will be formed on November 14.
