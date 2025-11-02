ETV Bharat / state

Interview | Divya Gautam, Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin, Promises 'Real Change' As She Contests Bihar Elections

By Sujeet Kumar Jha

Patna: Divya Gautam, the cousin of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. She has been fielded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) from the Digha Assembly constituency in Patna. She will contest against the sitting BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, who has held the seat for two consecutive terms.

Divya comes from an academic background. She completed her graduation in Mass Communication from Patna University. She also earned a Master's degree in Women's Studies from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai and a PhD in Humanities from BITS Pilani.

Having worked as an Assistant Professor at Patna Women's College for about three years, Divya also cleared the 64th BPSC examination and was appointed as a Supply Inspector. Her political journey began in 2012, when she contested the Patna University Students' Union elections as a candidate of the All India Students' Association (AISA), the student wing of CPI-ML.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Divya said that her entry into politics is not just to win elections, but to bring "real change" in society. She said she wants to focus on education, employment, women's safety, health care, and local development. Criticising the current education system in Bihar, she said that many colleges have turned into 'degree-distributing centres' without offering real learning opportunities.

Divya claimed that for the last 10 years, the people of Digha have been waiting for development but have received little. "If the current MLA has worked for 10 years, he should answer the people. They are suffering and demanding change," she said.