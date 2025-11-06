ETV Bharat / state

'Vote, Inspire Others As Well': CM Nitish Kumar Casts Vote In First Phase Of Bihar Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others show their ink marked fingers after casting votes during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, at Bakhtiyarpur, in Patna district ( PTI )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday morning and, after depositing his ballot, displayed his inked finger to the media. Accompanied by a small entourage, Kumar arrived at a polling station in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and exercised his franchise. In a post on X earlier, Chief Minister Kumar urged voters to exercise their franchise in the festival of democracy. "In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place -- all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights. Vote and inspire others to vote as well. Vote first, then refreshments!" Nitish Kumar posted on X.