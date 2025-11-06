ETV Bharat / state

'Vote, Inspire Others As Well': CM Nitish Kumar Casts Vote In First Phase Of Bihar Polls

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged voters to exercise their franchise in the festival of democracy.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others show their ink marked fingers after casting votes during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, at Bakhtiyarpur, in Patna district (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday morning and, after depositing his ballot, displayed his inked finger to the media. Accompanied by a small entourage, Kumar arrived at a polling station in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and exercised his franchise.

In a post on X earlier, Chief Minister Kumar urged voters to exercise their franchise in the festival of democracy. "In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place -- all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights. Vote and inspire others to vote as well. Vote first, then refreshments!" Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts, covering 121 Assembly constituencies. A total of 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 men and 122 women, are contesting in this phase. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 men, 1,76,77,219 women, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the outcome. Voting is taking place across 45,341 polling stations, with 36,733 in rural areas and 8,608 in urban areas.

Among these, 320 model stations, 926 women-managed, and 107 PwD-managed booths have been set up. All polling stations are under webcasting surveillance to ensure transparency. While general polling will continue until 6 p.m., in six Naxal-affected constituencies, voting will conclude at 5 p.m. Polling is underway in Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

Security has been tightened across all districts, with police and paramilitary forces deployed extensively, including special patrols at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths and over 15 battalions of security forces ensuring smooth conduct. The Patna district administration said security personnel have been stationed at every booth to prevent any disturbance or spread of rumours. Patna alone has 5,677 polling stations, including 541 women-only stations, 49 model polling stations, 14 PwD-friendly polling stations and three youth-themed booths.

