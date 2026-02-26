ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Passes Bill To Regulate Microfinance Institutions And Curb Their Coercive Loan Recovery Practices

Patna: Cracking the whip on mushrooming microfinance institutions in the state and their coercive loan recovery practices, the government tabled the Bihar Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending and Prevention of Coercive Action) Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill intends to address the mounting concerns over increasing indebtedness among the people and the harassment of borrowers. The Assembly passed it by a voice vote on the penultimate day of the ongoing budget session.

The Bill creates a regulatory framework that mandates state-level registration for all microfinance companies operating in Bihar, even if they are already licensed and approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Presenting the Bill in the Assembly, Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that it was intended to regulate microfinance institutions and small lenders while curbing unethical recovery methods.

“The objective is to ensure transparent lending operations with reasonable interest rates,” Yadav told the lawmakers present in the Lower House of the state legislature.

The Bill will become an Act after it is also passed by the Bihar Legislative Council, obtains the consent of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and is notified in the state gazette.

As per its provisions, microfinance institutions must obtain prior approval from the state finance department before disbursing loans in Bihar. They would be required to register with the director of institutional finance after securing the license from the RBI.

The authorities will have 90 days to complete document verification and grant registration to such institutions. Operating without state registration will constitute a criminal offence.

The proposed law also envisages special courts in every district to hear cases involving victims or borrowers allegedly driven to suicide due to usurious interest rates or coercive recovery practices. First-class judicial magistrates would preside over such courts.