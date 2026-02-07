ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Marks 105th Foundation Day With Grand Ceremony In Patna

Patna: A ceremony was organised on the occasion of the 105th Foundation Day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly at the newly constructed Central Hall of the Assembly building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the event as the chief guest, along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council were also present.

Birla said the tradition of dialogue must be strengthened further. "How democracy can be empowered will also be guided by the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The more meaningful our discussions are, the more the dignity of the House will increase. When we speak inside the House, we must be well-informed on the subject," he said.

Birla added that the government is working on the 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' concept. "Legislative Assemblies across states have already gone digital. By 2026, proceedings of all state assemblies will be digitised and brought onto a single platform. If discussions are held with proper knowledge of laws, rules and in accordance with the Constitution, transparency in governance will improve," he said.

Birla said elected representatives are the strength of legislative bodies, and the dignity of the House depends on them. "The decline in the dignity and prestige of legislatures is a matter of concern for all of us. That is why we continuously engage with political parties to make legislatures centres of dignity and dialogue,” he said.

Rijiju said India has 37 legislative councils and assemblies, and Bihar was the first state to live-stream Assembly proceedings. "We have to support Bihar and also learn a lot from it. We have a deep connection with this sacred land," he said.

Referring to Bihar’s Buddhist heritage, Rijiju said Buddhism spread to the world from Bihar. "When I travel abroad carrying the relics of Lord Buddha, people look at me with reverence. Their faith is in Buddha’s relics, but the respect extends to me as well. ‘One Nation, One Application’ is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision," he added.