Bihar Assembly Marks 105th Foundation Day With Grand Ceremony In Patna
Addressing the gathering, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the tradition of dialogue must be strengthened further.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Patna: A ceremony was organised on the occasion of the 105th Foundation Day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly at the newly constructed Central Hall of the Assembly building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the event as the chief guest, along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council were also present.
Birla said the tradition of dialogue must be strengthened further. "How democracy can be empowered will also be guided by the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The more meaningful our discussions are, the more the dignity of the House will increase. When we speak inside the House, we must be well-informed on the subject," he said.
जनप्रतिनिधि विधायी सदन का सामर्थ्य होते हैं। सदन की मर्यादा जनप्रतिनिधि पर टिकी होती है।— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 7, 2026
सदनों की मर्यादा और प्रतिष्ठा में कमी हम सभी के लिए चिंता का विषय है। इसीलिए लगातार राजनीतिक दलों से चर्चा कर सदनों को मर्यादित और संवाद का केंद्र बनाने की ओर हमारा प्रयास रहता है। pic.twitter.com/H1rghmcABj
Birla added that the government is working on the 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' concept. "Legislative Assemblies across states have already gone digital. By 2026, proceedings of all state assemblies will be digitised and brought onto a single platform. If discussions are held with proper knowledge of laws, rules and in accordance with the Constitution, transparency in governance will improve," he said.
Birla said elected representatives are the strength of legislative bodies, and the dignity of the House depends on them. "The decline in the dignity and prestige of legislatures is a matter of concern for all of us. That is why we continuously engage with political parties to make legislatures centres of dignity and dialogue,” he said.
नेवा द्वारा संचालित यह डिजिटल हाउस, माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के #DigitalIndia के विज़न को साकार करने की दिशा में एक सशक्त और प्रेरक उदाहरण है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि यह डिजिटल हाउस बिहार विधानसभा के कार्यों में व्याप्त लालफीताशाही को कम करते हुए प्रक्रियाओं को… pic.twitter.com/IJV9gdn8VF— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 7, 2026
Rijiju said India has 37 legislative councils and assemblies, and Bihar was the first state to live-stream Assembly proceedings. "We have to support Bihar and also learn a lot from it. We have a deep connection with this sacred land," he said.
Referring to Bihar’s Buddhist heritage, Rijiju said Buddhism spread to the world from Bihar. "When I travel abroad carrying the relics of Lord Buddha, people look at me with reverence. Their faith is in Buddha’s relics, but the respect extends to me as well. ‘One Nation, One Application’ is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision," he added.
Rijiju said being an MP or MLA in India is far more challenging than in many other countries. "A single Lok Sabha constituency in India represents nearly 25 lakh people, while in the UK it is around 90,000. Public representatives here face multiple challenges. Their real duty is to serve the people," he said.
He also urged lawmakers to stay updated with Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying AI can provide information on any topic within seconds. "Your dedication and hard work alone can make you a good MP or MLA. Debates in the Bihar Assembly are of a high standard and meaningful, while also being engaging," he said.
Harivansh said Bihar is progressing under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership. “The state budget has increased from Rs 29,000 crore in 2005 to Rs 3.47 lakh crore today. Parliament and the Bihar Assembly have been digitised, and the foundation stone of a digital library has been laid," he said.
गौरवशाली बिहार विधान सभा के स्थापना दिवस समारोह में शरीक हुआ. इस अवसर पर 'सशक्त विधायक-सशक्त लोकतंत्र' विषय पर माननीय सदस्यों के बीच संवाद—संबोधन का भी अवसर मिला. दुनिया में भारत, लोकतंत्र की जननी है. अपने देश को यह गौरव बिहार की धरती ने दिया है. pic.twitter.com/lNKpD8MiLO— Harivansh (@harivansh1956) February 7, 2026
Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Harivansh said legislative proceedings cannot be run through stubbornness. “Houses function through rules and traditions,” he said.
Quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, Harivansh added, "Democracy was strengthened by Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru, who believed that members must maintain proper conduct in the House, as people even at the panchayat level follow our example."
Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary did not attend the event. Over its 105-year history, the Bihar Legislative Assembly has produced several prominent leaders, and many decisions taken here have served as models for both central and state governments.
Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Chaudhary raised concerns over unauthorised participation in House proceedings. He pointed out that Article 104 of the Constitution prescribes a fine of only Rs 500 for such violations. Calling the penalty meaningless, Chaudhary urged Birla to consider removing the clause. He argued that presiding officers already have the authority to order imprisonment in such cases.
The Bihar Legislative Assembly was established during British rule under the vision of Lord Hardinge. Built in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, the Assembly building is considered a fine blend of Indian and European architecture.
Construction began in 1912 and was completed in 1926, taking 14 years. Designed by architect George Williams, the red and yellow stone structure features a grand dome, massive pillars and a wide courtyard. Despite the construction of newer buildings, Assembly proceedings continue to be held in the historic structure even today.
