Bihar Assembly Elections: Peaceful Voting in Mokama Amid High Political Tension
Peaceful voting is underway in Mokama in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election. The contest is between strongman Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh’s wife, Veena Devi.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
Patna: Voting began at 7 AM on Thursday (November 6) in the Mokama constituency under the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
Against the backdrop of the Dularchand murder case and former MLA Anant Singh’s imprisonment, heavy security arrangements have been put in place. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at all polling stations, turning the area into a security zone.
High-Profile Contest
This time, the fight in Mokama is intense. The main contest is between JDU candidate Anant Singh and RJD’s Veena Devi. While Anant Singh is contesting with his strongman image, Veena Devi is attempting to carry forward the political legacy of her husband, Surajbhan Singh.
Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Piyush Priyadarshi as its candidate, making it a triangular contest.
Voting Response
Several migrant voters were seen standing in queues to cast their vote. According to the Election Commission's guidelines, voters are required to submit their mobile phones before entering the EVM room. Many voters said development and employment are key issues influencing their decision.
The Election Commission has deployed more than 8.5 lakh officials across Bihar, including 4.53 lakh polling personnel, 2.5 lakh police personnel, 28,370 counting staff, 17,875 micro observers, 9,625 sector officers, and 90,712 Anganwadi workers.
To assist voters, BLO and ERO support is available through phone calls and the ECI’s “Book-a-Call to BLO” service on the ECInet app.
Veena Devi’s Appeal
RJD candidate Veena Devi urged voters to cast their vote without fear. “We visited the temple and offered prayers. Everyone should step out without hesitation and exercise their voting right,” she said.
Voting will continue until 6 pm. The result from Mokama is expected to have implications beyond the constituency and could influence the political direction of the region.
