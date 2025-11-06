ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Elections: Peaceful Voting in Mokama Amid High Political Tension

Patna: Voting began at 7 AM on Thursday (November 6) in the Mokama constituency under the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

Against the backdrop of the Dularchand murder case and former MLA Anant Singh’s imprisonment, heavy security arrangements have been put in place. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at all polling stations, turning the area into a security zone.

Mokama Voting (ETV Bharat)

High-Profile Contest

This time, the fight in Mokama is intense. The main contest is between JDU candidate Anant Singh and RJD’s Veena Devi. While Anant Singh is contesting with his strongman image, Veena Devi is attempting to carry forward the political legacy of her husband, Surajbhan Singh.

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Piyush Priyadarshi as its candidate, making it a triangular contest.