ETV Bharat / state

'A New System Is Emerging in Bihar’: Prashant Kishor On Highest Voter Turnout In Phase I Voting

Prashant Kishor said that migrant workers who stayed after Chhath became the election's X-factor

Prashant Kishor
Bihar voters are looking for a change and are now viewing Jan Suraaj as alternative. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gaya: After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor described it as a signal that Bihar is ready for major political change. He emphasised that the record voting percentage indicates a clear shift, with over 60 per cent of Bihar's population seeking an alternative to the existing political system, now finding it in Jan Suraaj.

Prashant Kishor said, "On November 14, a new system will be formed in Bihar. With the highest voting percentage since Independence, it is clear that the people want change. Jan Suraaj offers this real alternative, and the increased turnout is a sign that citizens are embracing this option."

Bihar witnessed the highest-ever voter turnout at 64.66 per cent in the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed the polls "peaceful and successful". The previous best was 62.57 per cent in the 2000 Assembly election, and 64.6 in the 1998 Lok Sabha election. The latest voter turnout means 64.66 per cent of the total 3.75 crore electors across 121 Assembly seats in 18 districts voted in the first phase of the poll.

Kishor added that earlier, people felt disappointed at the lack of a third option, but now, with Jan Suraaj, voters have made their choice for change. The high turnout in the first phase, he emphasised, was largely due to migrant workers who stayed after Chhath, calling them the X-factor.

Kishor said over two crore people voted. He dismissed predictions, noting that even experts didn’t expect such turnout. "The real result comes on November 14," he said.

Kishor criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. "For 30 years, people feared voting, first for Nitish, then for Lalu. Jan Suraaj is a real alternative, so voters came out without fear."

Meanwhile, both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan claimed that the turnout favoured them. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described it as an NDA wave, while Tejashwi Yadav said the people voted for change.

Also Read:

  1. Bihar Witnesses Its Highest Ever Voter Turnout Of 64.66% In Assembly Polls; NDA Has Massive Lead, Says PM Modi
  2. Voters Queue Up To Exercise Franchise In Naxal-Hit Bhimbandh In Bihar After Over Two Decades
  3. AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Alleges Few BJP Leaders Voted In Both Delhi And Bihar Elections

TAGGED:

PRASHANT KISHOR
BIHAR PHASE 1 VOTING
HIGH VOTER TURNOUT
VOTING IN BIHAR ELECTIONS
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.