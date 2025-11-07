ETV Bharat / state

'A New System Is Emerging in Bihar’: Prashant Kishor On Highest Voter Turnout In Phase I Voting

Gaya: After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor described it as a signal that Bihar is ready for major political change. He emphasised that the record voting percentage indicates a clear shift, with over 60 per cent of Bihar's population seeking an alternative to the existing political system, now finding it in Jan Suraaj.

Prashant Kishor said, "On November 14, a new system will be formed in Bihar. With the highest voting percentage since Independence, it is clear that the people want change. Jan Suraaj offers this real alternative, and the increased turnout is a sign that citizens are embracing this option."

Bihar witnessed the highest-ever voter turnout at 64.66 per cent in the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed the polls "peaceful and successful". The previous best was 62.57 per cent in the 2000 Assembly election, and 64.6 in the 1998 Lok Sabha election. The latest voter turnout means 64.66 per cent of the total 3.75 crore electors across 121 Assembly seats in 18 districts voted in the first phase of the poll.

Kishor added that earlier, people felt disappointed at the lack of a third option, but now, with Jan Suraaj, voters have made their choice for change. The high turnout in the first phase, he emphasised, was largely due to migrant workers who stayed after Chhath, calling them the X-factor.