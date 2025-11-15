Amid Counting In Bihar, Jan Suraaj's Tarari Candidate Dies At Hospital Days After Cardiac Arrest
Jan Suraaj candidate Chandrashekhar Singh, who had suffered a heart attack during poll campaigning, died on Friday night during treatment at hospital.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST
Bhojpur: The day of Assembly results in Bihar on November 14 not only brought disappointment for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, but was also marked by tragedy, as its Tarari candidate Chandrashekhar Singh passed away during treatment at a hospital in Patna.
Chandrashekhar Singh, a retired headmaster, was hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest during poll campaigning on October 31. He also lost the Tarari seat to Bharatiya Janata Party's Vishal Prashant.
On October 31, when he collapsed during campaigning, his supporters and family members rushed him to a hospital in Patna. Despite 10 days of treatment, doctors could not save him and he died on Friday night.
Singh, known locally as 'Master Sahab', had no prior political experience but was widely respected in his community in Kurmuri village. He joined Jan Suraaj under Prashant Kishor, and contested elections for the first time.
In the Tarari assembly segment, BJP's Vishal Prashant won by 11,464 votes, while Singh received 2,271 votes. The election result and the candidate's death together marked a heavy setback for the new party.
Jan Suraaj leaders expressed deep grief and extended condolences to his family.
As far as the poll results in Bihar are concerned, the Jan Suraaj party faced a major setback, failing to secure even a single seat. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finished a close second with victory in 85 seats.
