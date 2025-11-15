ETV Bharat / state

Amid Counting In Bihar, Jan Suraaj's Tarari Candidate Dies At Hospital Days After Cardiac Arrest

Bhojpur: The day of Assembly results in Bihar on November 14 not only brought disappointment for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, but was also marked by tragedy, as its Tarari candidate Chandrashekhar Singh passed away during treatment at a hospital in Patna.

Chandrashekhar Singh, a retired headmaster, was hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest during poll campaigning on October 31. He also lost the Tarari seat to Bharatiya Janata Party's Vishal Prashant.

On October 31, when he collapsed during campaigning, his supporters and family members rushed him to a hospital in Patna. Despite 10 days of treatment, doctors could not save him and he died on Friday night.

Singh, known locally as 'Master Sahab', had no prior political experience but was widely respected in his community in Kurmuri village. He joined Jan Suraaj under Prashant Kishor, and contested elections for the first time.