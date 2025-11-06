Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Casts Vote, Calls For Change And Development
Tejashwi Yadav urged youth and first-time voters in Bihar to support development and not be swayed by false promises.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST
Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 began on Thursday across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Around 3.75 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.
In the Raghopur constituency of Vaishali district, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting against BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav for the third consecutive time. Tejashwi had earlier defeated Satish Yadav in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.
After casting his vote in Patna, Tejashwi expressed confidence in his party's victory and called on people to vote for change in Bihar. "I have cast my vote and appeal to everyone to come out and vote. Change is necessary; we must build a new Bihar and form a new government," he said.
He also urged voters to consider employment, education, healthcare, and good governance while voting. "Vote for those who can provide jobs, education, medicine, and income. This time, Bihar will win, and a new government will be formed on November 14," he added.
Tejashwi, who is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan, the INDIA bloc alliance in Bihar, said his vision is to make Bihar the number one state in the country. "We need a government that works for the people, provides education, healthcare, income, and irrigation, and is free from corruption and crime," he said.
Taking to X, Tejashwi appealed to young and first-time voters to exercise their right responsibly. He said, "Vote for change, for creating a new Bihar, for development, for quality education and better healthcare, law and order, and for jobs and employment."
RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and RJD leaders Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya also cast their votes.
The second phase of voting in Bihar will take place on November 11, while the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.
