Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Casts Vote, Calls For Change And Development

Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 began on Thursday across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Around 3.75 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.

In the Raghopur constituency of Vaishali district, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting against BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav for the third consecutive time. Tejashwi had earlier defeated Satish Yadav in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.

After casting his vote in Patna, Tejashwi expressed confidence in his party's victory and called on people to vote for change in Bihar. "I have cast my vote and appeal to everyone to come out and vote. Change is necessary; we must build a new Bihar and form a new government," he said.

He also urged voters to consider employment, education, healthcare, and good governance while voting. "Vote for those who can provide jobs, education, medicine, and income. This time, Bihar will win, and a new government will be formed on November 14," he added.