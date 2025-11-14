ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Delhi BJP HQ Gets Ready To Celebrate With Sattu Parathas and Jalebis

Sattu parathas are being made at the BJP headquarters ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid the intense electoral contest and the buzz over the Bihar Assembly Election results, the aroma of Bihar’s traditional dishes is wafting through the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where hot sattu parathas and jalebis are being prepared for workers and leaders.

Counting for the Bihar Assembly election results has begun, and according to early trends, the NDA is maintaining a lead.

Caterers at the headquarters are preparing jalebi, sattu parathas, baingan chokha, and plan to make litti chokha, all of which contribute to the celebratory atmosphere.