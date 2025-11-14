Bihar Election Results 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Delhi BJP HQ Gets Ready To Celebrate With Sattu Parathas and Jalebis

Delhi BJP headquarters began preparations for celebrations even before the Bihar election vote count began, filling the air with the waft of traditional dishes.

Bihar Assembly Election Results
Sattu parathas are being made at the BJP headquarters (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 9:36 AM IST

New Delhi: Amid the intense electoral contest and the buzz over the Bihar Assembly Election results, the aroma of Bihar’s traditional dishes is wafting through the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where hot sattu parathas and jalebis are being prepared for workers and leaders.

Counting for the Bihar Assembly election results has begun, and according to early trends, the NDA is maintaining a lead.

Caterers at the headquarters are preparing jalebi, sattu parathas, baingan chokha, and plan to make litti chokha, all of which contribute to the celebratory atmosphere.

The voting process for Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats has been completed in two phases. Now, counting is underway. With extensive arrangements and strict protocols to ensure transparency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is fully prepared to ensure a smooth and reliable counting process across the state.

According to officials, 243 Returning Officers (ROs), assisted by 243 counting supervisors, will oversee the process in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised agents. To secure a majority, any party or alliance needs to achieve the figure of 122.

Both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have claimed victory. The NDA asserts that record voting is a mandate for good governance, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan interprets the turnout as evidence of the people’s desire for change.

