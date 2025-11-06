ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: How To Check Your Name In Voter List And Find Your Polling Booth

Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is underway. Citizens want to make sure their vote counts. However, many people are still unsure whether their name is on the voter list or where they have to vote. To make this easy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided several simple ways, both online and offline, to check your voting details.

Check Your Name Online

The easiest way to check if your name is on the voter list is to visit the official website of the Election Commission (electoralsearch.eci.gov.in). There, you will find two options, 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'.

If you have your Voter ID card, you can simply enter your EPIC number to view all your details, such as your name, father's name, assembly constituency, and polling booth address.

If you do not have your EPIC number, you can still find your name by entering your name, age, gender, district, and constituency. You can confirm whether your name is listed and where you need to vote.

Use The Voter Helpline App

For smartphone users, the Election Commission has made things even easier through the Voter Helpline App. This App is available for both Android and iOS phones. After downloading, open the app and tap on 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'. Then, enter your details as asked.

After this, the app will show your voter card information, booth name, polling station number, and address. It even provides directions to your polling station using Google Maps, making it simple to find your way on voting day.