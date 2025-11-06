Bihar Assembly Election 2025: How To Check Your Name In Voter List And Find Your Polling Booth
To vote in the Bihar Assembly Election, check your name on the voter list, carry a valid ID and reach your assigned booth on time.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 8:54 AM IST
Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is underway. Citizens want to make sure their vote counts. However, many people are still unsure whether their name is on the voter list or where they have to vote. To make this easy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided several simple ways, both online and offline, to check your voting details.
Check Your Name Online
The easiest way to check if your name is on the voter list is to visit the official website of the Election Commission (electoralsearch.eci.gov.in). There, you will find two options, 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'.
If you have your Voter ID card, you can simply enter your EPIC number to view all your details, such as your name, father's name, assembly constituency, and polling booth address.
If you do not have your EPIC number, you can still find your name by entering your name, age, gender, district, and constituency. You can confirm whether your name is listed and where you need to vote.
Use The Voter Helpline App
For smartphone users, the Election Commission has made things even easier through the Voter Helpline App. This App is available for both Android and iOS phones. After downloading, open the app and tap on 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'. Then, enter your details as asked.
After this, the app will show your voter card information, booth name, polling station number, and address. It even provides directions to your polling station using Google Maps, making it simple to find your way on voting day.
Check Through SMS or Call
If you do not have access to the internet, you can still find your voter information using your mobile phone. Type ECI (space) EPIC Number and send it to 1950. You will receive an SMS shortly with your name and booth details.
Alternatively, you can call the helpline number 1950 to speak directly with officials. Before calling, make sure to use the STD code of your state along with the number.
What To Bring On Polling Day
When you go to vote, it is important to bring your voter ID card and the Voter Slip issued by the Election Commission. No one is allowed to vote without showing a valid identity proof.
If you do not have a Voter ID card, you can still vote by showing any one of the 12 approved ID documents, such as an Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN card, driving license, and others.
Be Responsible, Cast Your Vote
The Election Commission has urged all citizens to be responsible and take part in this democratic process. Before you head out to the booth, make sure your name is on the voter list and reach the polling booth assigned to you on time.
