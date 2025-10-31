Close Shave For Former MP Brij Bhushan Singh As Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Bihar
Singh was on his way to Dinara from Sandesh for election campaigning when the weather deteriorated and the chopper had to land at a farm.
Gonda: Former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's helicopter made an emergency landing at a farm near Dinara Assembly constituency of Bihar on Friday.
In a statement on social media, Singh said he is safe while quelling rumours on the mishap. Singh was on his way to a BJP rally for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Police said, he later travelled to Dinara and addressed a public rally for Bhojpur JD (U) candidate Radha Charan Shah aka Seth.
Police said Singh was on his way to Dinara from Sandesh when the weather deteriorated and the single engine helicopter he was in had to make an emergency landing at a farm. Villagers from the area rushed to the site upon noticing the aircraft’s descent. Police and NDA workers also arrived soon after. Singh was subsequently escorted to his next destination by road.
Locals praised the pilot’s composure and precision during the landing, noting that the manoeuvre prevented any injuries or damage.
Singh also released a video from the landing spot and said he was fine. "People must not pay attention to rumours. I am fine and am travelling to Dinara by car," he said.
Singh, in August this year had tendered an apology for allegedly making objectionable remarks against yoga guru Baba Ramdev, after facing uproar over his comments. Singh said some words slipped out unintentionally and that he regretted making the statement.
"I agree that my statement was wrong. Some words came out of my which I should not have spoken. I realised later that I should not have said this," Singh said. The controversy began on August 17, during a tribute meeting held for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vapayee.
