Close Shave For Former MP Brij Bhushan Singh As Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Bihar

Gonda: Former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's helicopter made an emergency landing at a farm near Dinara Assembly constituency of Bihar on Friday.

In a statement on social media, Singh said he is safe while quelling rumours on the mishap. Singh was on his way to a BJP rally for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Police said, he later travelled to Dinara and addressed a public rally for Bhojpur JD (U) candidate Radha Charan Shah aka Seth.

Police said Singh was on his way to Dinara from Sandesh when the weather deteriorated and the single engine helicopter he was in had to make an emergency landing at a farm. Villagers from the area rushed to the site upon noticing the aircraft’s descent. Police and NDA workers also arrived soon after. Singh was subsequently escorted to his next destination by road.