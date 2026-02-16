Bihar Assembly Adjourned During Zero Hour As LJP(R) Claims Insult To Their Leader Late Ram Vilas Paswan
LJP(R) MLAs condemned alleged derogatory remarks of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other RJD legislators against their party founder Ram Vilas Paswan
Published : February 16, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes and was adjourned during the Zero Hour as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) MLAs condemned alleged derogatory remarks of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators against their party founder and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away in 2020.
The LJP(R) MLAs started their protest at the entrance of the Assembly and carried it inside the House at the beginning of the Question Hour. They also flashed placards asking the RJD to desist from insulting the "second Ambedkar".
"Tejashwi and other RJD leaders have called our leader 'bechara' (helpless). They should be ashamed of using such a word for our supreme leader who founded our party. They should tender and apology over their remarks. The mindset of the RJD is anti-Dalit. They always speak ill about the community," LJP(R) legislature party leader Raju Tiwari said in the House.
Other LJP legislators also joined the protest, shouting slogans in favour of Ram Vilas and against Tejashwi and the RJD. Several MLAs from other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties also joined them to attack the Opposition party.
Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(R) has 19 MLAs in the Assembly where the NDA has an overwhelming majority with 202 out of total 243 seats. The RJD is the largest Opposition party with 25 seats.
Though Tejashwi was not present in the House, the other RJD members sprang up to counter the charge from the treasury benches. They demanded 85 percent reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Backward Classes, and claimed that the government was against reservation.
Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar repeatedly requested to both the warring sides to stop the ruckus and sit down to all the House to function during the Question Hour. They fell quiet after some time and the normal function continued with short-notice and started questions being taken up.
However, the LJP(R) again raised the issue during the Zero Hour and a verbal clash followed between the NDA and the RJD. The entreaties of Prem to maintain silence fell on deaf ears and he adjourned the House till the post lunch session.
