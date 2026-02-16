ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Adjourned During Zero Hour As LJP(R) Claims Insult To Their Leader Late Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes and was adjourned during the Zero Hour as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) MLAs condemned alleged derogatory remarks of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators against their party founder and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away in 2020.

The LJP(R) MLAs started their protest at the entrance of the Assembly and carried it inside the House at the beginning of the Question Hour. They also flashed placards asking the RJD to desist from insulting the "second Ambedkar".

"Tejashwi and other RJD leaders have called our leader 'bechara' (helpless). They should be ashamed of using such a word for our supreme leader who founded our party. They should tender and apology over their remarks. The mindset of the RJD is anti-Dalit. They always speak ill about the community," LJP(R) legislature party leader Raju Tiwari said in the House.

Other LJP legislators also joined the protest, shouting slogans in favour of Ram Vilas and against Tejashwi and the RJD. Several MLAs from other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties also joined them to attack the Opposition party.