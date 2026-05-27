Bihar Asks Popular E-Commerce Platforms To Stop Selling Unregistered, Spurious Pesticides
Bihar agriculture department has urged farmers to buy pesticides only from licensed sellers and inform government if they notice any dubious product in the market.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 27, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday asked popular e-commerce platforms and websites to stop selling spurious and unregistered insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, weedicides, and rodenticides, or face strict action.
Use of such pesticides pose serious risk to agriculture, farmers, consumers, common people, fertility of soil, and environment, while also undermining the regulatory framework governing their manufacturing and distribution in the country.
“This issue has come to our knowledge recently. The Union government also sent us information about it. It covers various pesticides that are used by farmers in the fields. Various e-commerce companies, including the most popular ones, are selling spurious and unregistered pesticides to buyers,” state agriculture director Saurabh Suman Yadav told ETV Bharat.
The agriculture department has directed the e-commerce companies to ensure that only authentic and registered pesticides are sold to the buyers.
“We have directed all e-commerce companies, digital marketing platforms, social media influencers and YouTube channels to advertise and sell only registered and legal pesticides. They should not promote or sell unregistered or dubious pesticides under any circumstances. Strict legal action will be taken against them under the Insecticides Act, 1968 if they still indulge in such activities. As per the Act, only licensed sellers can sell pesticides for which they have been granted permission,” Saurabh said.
The department has also written to all its concerned officials to keep a tab on the situation and take necessary steps to check the pernicious practice adopted by the e-commerce companies. A copy of the letter is with ETV Bharat.
It has appealed to the farmers to buy only from licensed pesticide sellers and inform the government if they notice any dubious product in the market. It is also generating awareness among the last-mile delivery partners of the e-commerce companies about the situation.
Sources said that the Central government had written to all states in April this year about several complaints regarding the use of digital media platforms, including e-commerce portals and social media channels for the promotion and sale of unregistered and illegally imported pesticides.
Bihar agriculture department additional director (plant protection) Pramod Kumar told ETV Bharat that the online platforms are selling untested pesticides to the public, which could lead to various issues, including their excess, unchecked use, which could lead to a wide range of serious health-related problems among the people.
“Any pesticide is allowed for sale and use only after extensive laboratory tests to determine its lethal dose. The unregistered, fake and spurious pesticides do not undergo them. Apart from harming the human beings, they can also damage the crops,” Pramod said.
Pramod added that the state government order has been circulated among all district agriculture officers, deputy directors (plant protection) and insecticide inspectors. They will henceforth monitor the sale of illicit pesticides via digital platforms.
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