ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Asks Popular E-Commerce Platforms To Stop Selling Unregistered, Spurious Pesticides

Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday asked popular e-commerce platforms and websites to stop selling spurious and unregistered insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, weedicides, and rodenticides, or face strict action.

Use of such pesticides pose serious risk to agriculture, farmers, consumers, common people, fertility of soil, and environment, while also undermining the regulatory framework governing their manufacturing and distribution in the country.

“This issue has come to our knowledge recently. The Union government also sent us information about it. It covers various pesticides that are used by farmers in the fields. Various e-commerce companies, including the most popular ones, are selling spurious and unregistered pesticides to buyers,” state agriculture director Saurabh Suman Yadav told ETV Bharat.

The agriculture department has directed the e-commerce companies to ensure that only authentic and registered pesticides are sold to the buyers.

“We have directed all e-commerce companies, digital marketing platforms, social media influencers and YouTube channels to advertise and sell only registered and legal pesticides. They should not promote or sell unregistered or dubious pesticides under any circumstances. Strict legal action will be taken against them under the Insecticides Act, 1968 if they still indulge in such activities. As per the Act, only licensed sellers can sell pesticides for which they have been granted permission,” Saurabh said.

The department has also written to all its concerned officials to keep a tab on the situation and take necessary steps to check the pernicious practice adopted by the e-commerce companies. A copy of the letter is with ETV Bharat.