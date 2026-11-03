Bihar: ASI Fires At Villagers After Being Locked Inside Room, One Dead In Madhubani
Two special teams have been assigned to trace the missing officer, while police have initiated suspension proceedings and are registering a murder case.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Madhubani: A shocking incident involving a police officer has come to light in Bihar's Madhubani district, where an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened indiscriminate fire after being caught inside a house under suspicious circumstances.
One person was killed, while three others sustained bullet injuries in the incident, triggering tension in the area. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Yadav (45), who sustained bullet injuries to his chest and thigh and died on the spot.
Among the injured, Phulo Devi (40) was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition. Vijendra Yadav (45) sustained a bullet injury to his neck, while Dhanik Lal Yadav was shot in the leg. All three are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.
Madhubani SP Yogendra Kumar said police received information about the incident around 1 am. The firing took place in Balirajgarh village under Babubarhi police station limits.
According to the SP, the accused ASI was posted at a police picket near the Balirajgarh excavation site and allegedly had an illicit relationship with a woman in the village. He frequently visited the area.
According to Om Prakash Yadav, a local resident, the ASI entered a house with wrongful intentions on Monday night. A woman living in the neighbourhood noticed him, shut the room's door from outside and raised an alarm. Hearing her cries, many villagers gathered outside the house.
ASI Opens Fire Through Window
SP Yogendra Kumar said the accused opened fire after realising that people had surrounded him and locked him inside the room. He allegedly fired three to four rounds from inside.
According to Om Prakash, the incident occurred around 11 pm and the ASI fired approximately five rounds from his service revolver. Eyewitnesses said the accused took out his government-issued revolver and fired repeatedly through a window at the people gathered outside.
Four people sustained bullet injuries in the firing. A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the injured to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Ashok Yadav dead.
SP Visits Hospital, Two Teams Formed To Arrest Accused
The Madhubani SP visited Sadar Hospital and spoke to the doctors and families of the injured. He said one person had sustained a bullet injury to the leg, another to the waist and the third near the neck. He also enquired about their condition and reviewed the treatment arrangements.
The SP subsequently inspected the crime scene in Balirajgarh village. Police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain security and prevent any further escalation.
"The ASI who carried out the incident is currently absconding. Two special teams have been formed to arrest him. He is being suspended, and a murder case is being registered against him. After his arrest, we will ensure strict punishment through a speedy trial," Yogendra Kumar said.
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