ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: ASI Fires At Villagers After Being Locked Inside Room, One Dead In Madhubani

Madhubani: A shocking incident involving a police officer has come to light in Bihar's Madhubani district, where an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened indiscriminate fire after being caught inside a house under suspicious circumstances.

One person was killed, while three others sustained bullet injuries in the incident, triggering tension in the area. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Yadav (45), who sustained bullet injuries to his chest and thigh and died on the spot.

Among the injured, Phulo Devi (40) was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition. Vijendra Yadav (45) sustained a bullet injury to his neck, while Dhanik Lal Yadav was shot in the leg. All three are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.

Madhubani SP Yogendra Kumar said police received information about the incident around 1 am. The firing took place in Balirajgarh village under Babubarhi police station limits.

Madhubani SP arrived at the village after receiving information about the incident. (ETV Bharat)

According to the SP, the accused ASI was posted at a police picket near the Balirajgarh excavation site and allegedly had an illicit relationship with a woman in the village. He frequently visited the area.

According to Om Prakash Yadav, a local resident, the ASI entered a house with wrongful intentions on Monday night. A woman living in the neighbourhood noticed him, shut the room's door from outside and raised an alarm. Hearing her cries, many villagers gathered outside the house.

ASI Opens Fire Through Window

SP Yogendra Kumar said the accused opened fire after realising that people had surrounded him and locked him inside the room. He allegedly fired three to four rounds from inside.