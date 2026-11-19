ETV Bharat / state

Children Among 6 Killed, One Injured As SUV Plunges Into River In Bihar's Araria

Six killed as SUV plunges into river from bridge in Bihar's Araria ( ETV Bharat )

Araria: A pall of gloom descended on a family from Bihar's Sapaul district when a late-night journey towards home following a 'Tilak' ceremony ended in tragedy after an SUV (Scorpio) carrying seven people plunged into a river, leaving six persons dead.

Five occupants, including children, and the SUV driver, lost their lives, while another escaped with injuries, police said.

According to officials, the accident took place late Wednesday night in Araria when the vehicle, carrying members of a family returning from 'Tilak' ceremony, lost control and fell into the river from Beedi Bridge on the Bairgachhi-Sikti main road under Tarabari police station limits. Receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents. Preliminary information suggests all victims including the driver of the ill-fated Scorpio were residents of Thumaha village in Pipra block of Supaul district. After attending the 'Tilak' ceremony in Bhapatiya village under Dhedua Panchayat of Sikti block, they were returning home to Supaul in the SV late at night.