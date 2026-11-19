Children Among 6 Killed, One Injured As SUV Plunges Into River In Bihar's Araria
The vehicle, carrying six members of a family returning from 'Tilak' ceremony, lost control and fell into the river from Beedi Bridge, reports Rajesh Bahardar.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:12 AM IST
Araria: A pall of gloom descended on a family from Bihar's Sapaul district when a late-night journey towards home following a 'Tilak' ceremony ended in tragedy after an SUV (Scorpio) carrying seven people plunged into a river, leaving six persons dead.
Five occupants, including children, and the SUV driver, lost their lives, while another escaped with injuries, police said.
ताराबाड़ी थाना क्षेत्र में बीड़ी पुल के समीप स्कॉर्पियो के अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में गिरने के संबंध में। #BiharPolice #Araria #ArariaPolice #dial112 #HaiTaiyaarHum #bihar_police #IPRD_Bihar #BiharHomeDept #simanchalnews https://t.co/zEVtBIozn0— Araria police (@ArariaP) November 18, 2026
According to officials, the accident took place late Wednesday night in Araria when the vehicle, carrying members of a family returning from 'Tilak' ceremony, lost control and fell into the river from Beedi Bridge on the Bairgachhi-Sikti main road under Tarabari police station limits.
Receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents.
Preliminary information suggests all victims including the driver of the ill-fated Scorpio were residents of Thumaha village in Pipra block of Supaul district. After attending the 'Tilak' ceremony in Bhapatiya village under Dhedua Panchayat of Sikti block, they were returning home to Supaul in the SV late at night.
While navigating a sharp turn near the bridge, the driver lost control of the SUV and the vehicle subsequently plunged into the deep water beneath the bridge, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Yash Kumar (16), Saurabh Kumar (15), Aditya Aman (20), Munna Kumar (22), Aryan (15), and the driver, Kundan Yadav (28). "We had come for an engagement ceremony (chheka). While we were returning, the vehicle lost control near a small bridge and plunged into the river. There were seven people in the vehicle; six of them died. Most of those who perished were young people and children. The driver was also among the victims," said Sanjay Kumar, a relative of the deceased.
Police said all the victims were taken to Sadar Hospital in Araria, where doctors declared six of them dead. Another person, who sustained injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Headquarters DSP Rajnish Kumar said, "They had attended a tilak ceremony at Bhapatiya village and were returning when the Scorpio lost control near Beedi Bridge and plunged into the river. Doctors have confirmed death of six victims."
The bodies have been kept at the hospital for post mortem. Further investigation is underway.