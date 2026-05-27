Bihar Polytechnic Student Assaulted For Opposing Ragging, FIR Filed Against 32
The first-year Araria Polytechnic student was allegedly assaulted by senior students over a ragging dispute.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Araria: A first-year student of Araria Polytechnic College in Bihar was allegedly assaulted by a group of senior students for opposing ragging, police said. The incident took place at a lodge located near the college under the Nagar police station area on Sunday night, they said. The victim alleged that he was attacked with sharp weapons, hockey sticks and rods by a group of students.
Police said an FIR has been registered against 12 named and 20 unidentified persons based on the complaint filed by the victim. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sushil Kumar said preliminary investigation suggested that the attack was linked to an earlier ragging-related dispute involving final-year students.
According to the complaint, the assault continued until the student lost consciousness. He was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.
The injured student, a resident of Jharkhand’s Koderma district, alleged that some senior students had earlier attempted to rag him after his admission to the college, which he resisted. He claimed the attackers, allegedly final-year students, targeted him after their examinations ended.
The victim alleged, “When I first enrolled, senior students attempted to harass me, but I refused to let them. Because of this, they assaulted me as soon as the final exams were over. Those who attacked me also frequently bullied other students on campus, and at times, even the principal."
The victim alleged that around 30 to 40 students gathered outside his lodge at around 10 PM and called him out of his room through the lodge owner before assaulting him. "They came armed with knives, hockey sticks, and rods. They severely beat me and even stabbed me. This wasn't just me; many junior students have experienced similar violence before. I reported this to the college administration, but no action was taken,” the victim said.
The student stated that the lodge was attacked with bottles, after which he called the 112 helpline. He was then taken to the hospital in the lodge owner's car. The student stated that such incidents occur frequently at the college. Another first-year student also alleged that senior students frequently harassed juniors.
The lodge owner, Pushpak Raj, said some students had contacted the victim on the pretext of a discussion, following which a dispute broke out and turned violent. College principal Ahijit Kumar said disciplinary action was being initiated against the students involved. He said around 12 to 13 students had been identified in connection with the incident.
SDPO Sushil Kumar said that the injured student is currently stable and police are investigating the matter further.
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