ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polytechnic Student Assaulted For Opposing Ragging, FIR Filed Against 32

Araria: A first-year student of Araria Polytechnic College in Bihar was allegedly assaulted by a group of senior students for opposing ragging, police said. The incident took place at a lodge located near the college under the Nagar police station area on Sunday night, they said. The victim alleged that he was attacked with sharp weapons, hockey sticks and rods by a group of students.

Police said an FIR has been registered against 12 named and 20 unidentified persons based on the complaint filed by the victim. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sushil Kumar said preliminary investigation suggested that the attack was linked to an earlier ragging-related dispute involving final-year students.

According to the complaint, the assault continued until the student lost consciousness. He was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The injured student, a resident of Jharkhand’s Koderma district, alleged that some senior students had earlier attempted to rag him after his admission to the college, which he resisted. He claimed the attackers, allegedly final-year students, targeted him after their examinations ended.

The victim alleged, “When I first enrolled, senior students attempted to harass me, but I refused to let them. Because of this, they assaulted me as soon as the final exams were over. Those who attacked me also frequently bullied other students on campus, and at times, even the principal."