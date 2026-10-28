Bihar Approves MSME & CBG Policies; Aims to Create 1 Crore Entrepreneur Families And Drive Clean Energy Expansion
The pillars of the MSME policy also include the market for products, upcoming areas, cooperation, access to technology, and environmental balance.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government, on Wednesday, came up with a micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) policy aiming to create one crore entrepreneur families in the state. It also gave the nod to a policy to promote the production of ‘compressed biogas’ (CBG) from agriculture, animal waste, solid waste from cities, and ‘press mud’, which is a semi-solid residual byproduct of the sugar-making process.
The sanctions for the two major policies came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. It discussed and approved 44 agendas pertaining to various development and welfare activities in the state.
Called ‘Bihar MSME Policy, 2026’, formulated by the Industries Department, it has 10 pillars or specialities, including creating one crore entrepreneur families to empower the state, formalisation, skill development and upgradation, cluster-based growth, and access to finance.
The pillars of the MSME policy also include market for products, upcoming areas, cooperation, access to technology, and environmental balance.
“The aim of the Bihar MSME Policy is to create one crore entrepreneur families in the state in the next five years, create one crore direct and indirect employment, increase the credit-deposit ratio to 75 per cent, as well as, create a cluster and an MSME centre in all 38 districts,” cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
According to the industries department, the policy will ensure unique identity numbers for all MSME enterprises in the state, formalise them via the MSME portal, and provide finance through an MSME corpus and growth fund.
“Market will be provided to products via Bihar Mart and MSME Mandapam, while arrangements for assistance in technology, skill and support to ensure environmental stability will also be made. This will promote entrepreneurship in the state, create employment on a largescale, increase competition among the MSME enterprises and ensure inclusive industrial development,” a cabinet note prepared by industries department secretary Kundan Kumar said.
Furthermore, the cabinet also approved the Micro and Small Enterprises Facility Council Rules, 2026, to ease obstructions related to payment and dispute settlement.
The CBG Production Promotion Policy, 2026 has also been brought forth by the industries department with the aim of producing CBG using agricultural residues, animal waste, solid municipal waste, press-mud and other such materials. It will also encourage biofuel projects in the state, as well as, clean energy and the circular economy.
“The CBG policy has provisions for monitoring the registration of units, implementation, feedstock use, and production of fermented organic manure (FOM) and liquid fermented organic manure (LFOM) – which are solid and liquid by-products generated during the anaerobic digestion of organic waste in CBG plants – with the help of a single window portal and CBG MIS,” Chaudhary said.
The CBG policy would be integrated with GOBARdhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) and SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiatives at the national level.
In yet another major decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to seek around Rs 11,097 crore in financial support to increase the capacity of electricity distribution infrastructure in the state over three years.
As a part of the proposal submitted by the energy department, the two discoms in the state – the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited can seek Rs 6,066 crore and the South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited can seek Rs 5031 crore from various financial institutions or banks based on the Bihar government’s guarantee.
The state government pointed out that the need to upgrade and strengthen electricity supply infrastructure was felt as power consumption in Bihar increased from 1802 MW in 2012 to 9475 MW in 2026.
The cabinet also approved the Bihar Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2026, aimed at developing the state into an attractive and competitive destination for AI companies, startups and digital enterprises.
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