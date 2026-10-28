ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Approves MSME & CBG Policies; Aims to Create 1 Crore Entrepreneur Families And Drive Clean Energy Expansion

Patna : The Bihar government, on Wednesday, came up with a micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) policy aiming to create one crore entrepreneur families in the state. It also gave the nod to a policy to promote the production of ‘compressed biogas’ (CBG) from agriculture, animal waste, solid waste from cities, and ‘press mud’, which is a semi-solid residual byproduct of the sugar-making process.

The sanctions for the two major policies came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. It discussed and approved 44 agendas pertaining to various development and welfare activities in the state.

Called ‘Bihar MSME Policy, 2026’, formulated by the Industries Department, it has 10 pillars or specialities, including creating one crore entrepreneur families to empower the state, formalisation, skill development and upgradation, cluster-based growth, and access to finance.

The pillars of the MSME policy also include market for products, upcoming areas, cooperation, access to technology, and environmental balance.

“The aim of the Bihar MSME Policy is to create one crore entrepreneur families in the state in the next five years, create one crore direct and indirect employment, increase the credit-deposit ratio to 75 per cent, as well as, create a cluster and an MSME centre in all 38 districts,” cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

According to the industries department, the policy will ensure unique identity numbers for all MSME enterprises in the state, formalise them via the MSME portal, and provide finance through an MSME corpus and growth fund.

“Market will be provided to products via Bihar Mart and MSME Mandapam, while arrangements for assistance in technology, skill and support to ensure environmental stability will also be made. This will promote entrepreneurship in the state, create employment on a largescale, increase competition among the MSME enterprises and ensure inclusive industrial development,” a cabinet note prepared by industries department secretary Kundan Kumar said.

Furthermore, the cabinet also approved the Micro and Small Enterprises Facility Council Rules, 2026, to ease obstructions related to payment and dispute settlement.