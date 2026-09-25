Bihar: Another Harassment Video Surfaces From Samastipur, Police Seek To Identify Men Seen Surrounding Woman
Officials have asked investigators to identify everyone visible in the footage, while examining whether its recent circulation was deliberate.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Samastipur: The controversy over the incident in Bihar's Jamui and Samastipur's Karpurigram Police Station area had barely subsided, when another viral video from Samastipur has raised fresh concerns over women's safety. In the video, a group of men can be seen surrounding a woman riding a scooter, allegedly threatening her with sickles and misbehaving with her.
The emergence of the latest video has put Samastipur Police under scrutiny, and raised concerns over women's safety in Bihar. This comes even as Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has issued strict directions for a zero tolerance approach in such matters.
The woman, along with a man standing with her near the scooter, can be seen pleading with the aggressors with their hands folded. The men allegedly continued misbehaving with her while displaying sickles. The video shows 8-10 men surrounding the woman and allegedly harassing her.
The group can be heard making objectionable allegations against the man and woman, and attempting to abuse and assault them. Some men are seen waving sickles and trying to pull the woman's dupatta. The woman appears helpless in the video, and can be seen repeatedly pleading with the group to let them go.
She can be heard crying and pleading with folded hands, saying, "If you people say so, I will tie a rakhi on him, just let us go." However, the men allegedly continue with their boorish behaviour.
The exact date of the video and identities of the people seen in it have not been officially established. Musrigharari SHO Rakesh Kumar said the video appears to be around one to one-and-a-half years old.
Police are conducting a detailed investigation to establish when and where the video was recorded, and to identify those in it. Authorities are also examining why an old video has suddenly surfaced on social media, and whether anyone intended to circulate it.
Cyber Cell, Police Begin Probe
Samastipur SP Arvind Pratap Singh has issued directions to act on the matter. He said officials have been asked to identify both the people shown as victims and those allegedly involved in the incident.
Police officials said that even if no victim or complainant comes forward with a written complaint, they will take suo motu cognisance of the video and register an FIR based on the footage if required.
"Musrigharari Police have been directed to verify the authenticity of the video and identify the people seen in it. Our cyber police team is also examining the video's digital footprints. Once the identities are established, strict legal action will be ensured against all those involved. No person found violating the dignity of women will be spared," said Arvind Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police, Samastipur.
Two Videos In One Day Trigger Public Anger
Earlier, a video from the Karpurigram Police Station area in Samastipur showing a girl being allegedly harassed while taking photographs by the roadside had also surfaced. Police took prompt action in that case and arrested four accused.
The emergence of the second video involving alleged harassment of a woman from Musrigharari on the same day has triggered anger among residents and raised fresh questions over law and order in Bihar.
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