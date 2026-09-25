ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Another Harassment Video Surfaces From Samastipur, Police Seek To Identify Men Seen Surrounding Woman

Samastipur: The controversy over the incident in Bihar's Jamui and Samastipur's Karpurigram Police Station area had barely subsided, when another viral video from Samastipur has raised fresh concerns over women's safety. In the video, a group of men can be seen surrounding a woman riding a scooter, allegedly threatening her with sickles and misbehaving with her.

The emergence of the latest video has put Samastipur Police under scrutiny, and raised concerns over women's safety in Bihar. This comes even as Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has issued strict directions for a zero tolerance approach in such matters.

The woman, along with a man standing with her near the scooter, can be seen pleading with the aggressors with their hands folded. The men allegedly continued misbehaving with her while displaying sickles. The video shows 8-10 men surrounding the woman and allegedly harassing her.

The group can be heard making objectionable allegations against the man and woman, and attempting to abuse and assault them. Some men are seen waving sickles and trying to pull the woman's dupatta. The woman appears helpless in the video, and can be seen repeatedly pleading with the group to let them go.

She can be heard crying and pleading with folded hands, saying, "If you people say so, I will tie a rakhi on him, just let us go." However, the men allegedly continue with their boorish behaviour.

The exact date of the video and identities of the people seen in it have not been officially established. Musrigharari SHO Rakesh Kumar said the video appears to be around one to one-and-a-half years old.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation to establish when and where the video was recorded, and to identify those in it. Authorities are also examining why an old video has suddenly surfaced on social media, and whether anyone intended to circulate it.