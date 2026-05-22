Bihar Animal Sciences University Convocation Highlights State's Progress And Shortcomings In Dairying, Fisheries, Poultry
Governor Syed Ata Hasnain says initiative must be taken to increase entrepreneurship in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying sector.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has been steadily improving in the field of fisheries, dairying, poultry and other activities related to animal resources, but is still to catch up with the rest of the country and the national average. This was highlighted at the fourth convocation of the Bihar Animal Sciences University (BASU) on Friday.
Milk availability in the country is around 471 grams per capita per day, while in Bihar it is just around 285 grams per capita per day. This situation prevails despite the fact that the state with a production of 129 lakh metric tonnes of milk per year accounts for approximately 5.5 percent of total milk production in the country.
Similarly, the average consumption of eggs in the country is 106 per capita per year, but it is pegged at a meagre 29 per person per year in Bihar.
With regard to fish, Bihar production has touched 9.17 lakh metric tonnes, but still has to import fish from other states to meet the demand. It indicated that there is still ample potential for fisheries in the state.
The fourth convocation of the BASU turned into a stocktaking of the progress and ground reality of dairying, poultry and fishery in the state amid advice to the graduating students to work for the welfare of farmers.
Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, who was to be the chief guest, did not turn up at the programme, but Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain; state diary, fisheries and animal resources department minister Nandkishor Ram, as well as, BASU Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh were present on the occasion.
Asserting that animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sectors are the backbone of rural livelihood in Bihar, the Governor pointed out that they provide nutritional security, employment opportunities and additional income to small and marginal farmers.
“The role that you can play in providing security, dignity, income and nutritional support to farmers is not in any other sciences. You can strengthen the rural resilience in difficult circumstances. Initiative must be taken to increase entrepreneurship in this sector,” Hasnain told the graduating students.
Highlighting that India was not just made of urban centres, Hasnain asked students to always remember that their work will strengthen rural areas and thereby the entire nation.
The Governor also pointed out that prediction of crops was not possible in the present times due to climate change, but it could be fairly done in animal sciences.
Speaking on the occasion, minister Nandkishor Ram asserted that Bihar witnessed 27 percent increase in milk production and 86 percent in egg production between 2018-19 and 2022-23. It has been rapidly rising and the state government was making efforts to ensure its further growth, he said.
“Milk production in Bihar at present is 128.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum. We are aiming to take it to 159.9 lakh metric tonnes by 2028. Our milk processing capacity is 48.6 lakh litres per day and we are going to increase it to 51.7 lakh litres per day. In poultry we are producing 34,400 lakh eggs per year and have fixed a target to increase it to 62,025 lakh per year by 2028,” Ram said.
The minister added that the government is making efforts to increase mutton production from 4.04 lakh metric tonnes per year to 4.94 lakh metric tonnes per year by 2028. Likewise, the aim is to increase fish production from 9.17 lakh metric tonnes at present to 12.7 lakh metric tonnes by 2028.
BASU Vice-Chancellor Singh said that dairying was an evergreen, ever growing sector, which grew even during the Covid-19 pandemic. “It contributes five percent of the GDP of the nation and one-third of the agricultural sector’s total contribution to the GDP comes from the dairy sector,” Singh said and asked students to work for its extension with the help of their knowledge and expertise.
The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities in Bihar, handed over degrees to 148 BASU students, including 23 BTech (Dairy Technology) and six PhD students. Altogether five girl students won topped the six courses taught at the university and were awarded gold medals.
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