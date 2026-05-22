ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Animal Sciences University Convocation Highlights State's Progress And Shortcomings In Dairying, Fisheries, Poultry

Patna: Bihar has been steadily improving in the field of fisheries, dairying, poultry and other activities related to animal resources, but is still to catch up with the rest of the country and the national average. This was highlighted at the fourth convocation of the Bihar Animal Sciences University (BASU) on Friday.

Milk availability in the country is around 471 grams per capita per day, while in Bihar it is just around 285 grams per capita per day. This situation prevails despite the fact that the state with a production of 129 lakh metric tonnes of milk per year accounts for approximately 5.5 percent of total milk production in the country.

Similarly, the average consumption of eggs in the country is 106 per capita per year, but it is pegged at a meagre 29 per person per year in Bihar.

With regard to fish, Bihar production has touched 9.17 lakh metric tonnes, but still has to import fish from other states to meet the demand. It indicated that there is still ample potential for fisheries in the state.

The fourth convocation of the BASU turned into a stocktaking of the progress and ground reality of dairying, poultry and fishery in the state amid advice to the graduating students to work for the welfare of farmers.

Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, who was to be the chief guest, did not turn up at the programme, but Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain; state diary, fisheries and animal resources department minister Nandkishor Ram, as well as, BASU Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh were present on the occasion.

Asserting that animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sectors are the backbone of rural livelihood in Bihar, the Governor pointed out that they provide nutritional security, employment opportunities and additional income to small and marginal farmers.

“The role that you can play in providing security, dignity, income and nutritional support to farmers is not in any other sciences. You can strengthen the rural resilience in difficult circumstances. Initiative must be taken to increase entrepreneurship in this sector,” Hasnain told the graduating students.