Bihar Agriculture University Adopts Bhagalpur Village As India’s First Sindoor Gram
The initiative is aimed at rural development, women empowerment and promoting agriculture-based employment
Published : July 19, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Bhagalpur: In an initiative aimed at rural development, women empowerment and promoting agriculture-based employment, the Bihar Agricultural University (BAU) at Sabour has adopted Ramasi village of Bhagalpur district and declared it India's first 'Sindoor Gram'.
Around 250 Sita Sindoor (vermillion) plants that were seven to eight months old were planted on one acre of land in the village during a programme attended by public representatives, scientists, women farmers, and villagers in the presence of Vice Chancellor Dr. D.R. Singh. Sindoor plants were distributed to 100 women farmers while horticulture tool kits, power knapsack sprayers and sweeping machines were provided to the farmers to strengthen their livelihoods.
Chief guests Sanhaula MLA Subhanand Mukesh and Ramasi Panchayat Pradhan Shobha Devi described this initiative as crucial for the rural economy.
Dr. Ravi Kesari of BAU highlighted the religious, cultural and industrial significance of Sita Sindoor and said, “Sindoor is not only a symbol of married life but also has great utility as a natural colour and in other industrial products.”
Dr. D.R. Singh disclosed that Ramasi village will now be known as Sindoor Gram (village). He explained that following three years of efforts by BAU scientist Dr. V. Shajida Bano, Sita Sindoor technology has been brought from the laboratory to the fields.
"The University has achieved significant milestones by patenting the vermilion technology and obtaining the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Sita Sindoor," he said.
He informed that the BAU will provide a market to the farmers through a digital portal. By setting up a vermilion processing unit in the village, a system will be developed to prepare pure vermilion powder from the seeds.
"Annatto (Bixa Orellana) is used as a natural colourant in food industries, including Amul, while Bixin oil also has wide-ranging industrial uses," - Dr. DR Singh, Vice Chancellor, Bihar Agricultural University
BAU officials disclosed that the natural pigment Bixin found in the Bixa Orellana plant has been developed through advanced extraction, stabilization and scientific formulation to create a more attractive, durable and long-lasting vermillion color. Importantly, this natural vermillion is completely free of toxic chemicals. It does not contain heavy metals like lead and mercury which are often found in artificial vermillion. Therefore, it is a safer option for women's health.”
Katihar entrepreneur Reena Singh has taken on the responsibility of commercializing this BAU innovation through a startup. The Bihar government has approved a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the startup to commercially produce natural vermilion. Sources said the process of establishing a production unit has begun and organized cultivation of vermilion plants will also be expanded.
BAU Vice Chancellor outlined the future plans and said that integrated activities such as a vermilion nursery, beekeeping, fisheries, goat rearing and poultry farming will be promoted in Ramasi. He added that in the coming days, theme-based village development projects such as setting up a Zardalu Village and Kamalam Village will also be undertaken. He disclosed that there is also a plan to develop the world's first Sindoor Park in Danapur Cantonment area.
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