ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Agriculture University Adopts Bhagalpur Village As India’s First Sindoor Gram

Bhagalpur: In an initiative aimed at rural development, women empowerment and promoting agriculture-based employment, the Bihar Agricultural University (BAU) at Sabour has adopted Ramasi village of Bhagalpur district and declared it India's first 'Sindoor Gram'.

Around 250 Sita Sindoor (vermillion) plants that were seven to eight months old were planted on one acre of land in the village during a programme attended by public representatives, scientists, women farmers, and villagers in the presence of Vice Chancellor Dr. D.R. Singh. Sindoor plants were distributed to 100 women farmers while horticulture tool kits, power knapsack sprayers and sweeping machines were provided to the farmers to strengthen their livelihoods.

Chief guests Sanhaula MLA Subhanand Mukesh and Ramasi Panchayat Pradhan Shobha Devi described this initiative as crucial for the rural economy.

Dr. Ravi Kesari of BAU highlighted the religious, cultural and industrial significance of Sita Sindoor and said, “Sindoor is not only a symbol of married life but also has great utility as a natural colour and in other industrial products.”

Dr. D.R. Singh disclosed that Ramasi village will now be known as Sindoor Gram (village). He explained that following three years of efforts by BAU scientist Dr. V. Shajida Bano, Sita Sindoor technology has been brought from the laboratory to the fields.

"The University has achieved significant milestones by patenting the vermilion technology and obtaining the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Sita Sindoor," he said.